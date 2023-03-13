New YorkMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29030Totals25141
O.Praza ss2000D.Slano 2b3000
Hrmsllo cf1000Garlick lf3010
A.Volpe 2b3010Rdrguez cf1000
Seigler c1000Miranda dh3000
Cabrera 3b3010M.Kpler rf3121
Wstbrok 2b1000K.Frmer ss2000
Calhoun dh2010J.Gallo 1b3010
Rosario ph1000Jeffers c3000
A.Hicks cf3000M.Tylor lf2000
Bstidas ss1000Bchtold 3b1000
R.Ortga lf3000Wolters c1000
Chparro 1b2000
J.Buers lf1000
Florial rf2000
Narvaez c2000
Wi.Difo 3b1000

NY Yankees000000000-0
Minnesota00010000(x)-1

E_Cabrera (2). DP_New York 3, Minnesota 0. LOB_New York 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Volpe (4). HR_Kepler (2). SB_Florial (5). CS_Taylor (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Tully22-320012
Garcia L, 0-131-321122
Norwood100001
Bowman100012
Minnesota
Coulombe220001
Thielbar110001
Stewart W, 1-112-300033
Blackwood H, 21-300000
Schulfer H, 1100002
Phillips H, 1100001
Mooney S, 1-1200002

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Brian Knight; .

T_2:12. A_8568

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

