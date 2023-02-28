|Atlanta
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|7
|13
|6
|Totals
|32
|10
|9
|10
|K.Pllar cf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|E.Jlien 2b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Mlligan cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bchtold 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grissom ss
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Miranda dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Shwmake ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Prato dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fo.Wall lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Hlliard dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Wallner rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ho.Park dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|LaMarre lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tromp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clstino cf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|J.Hdson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Sbato 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|E.White rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|W.Cstro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Ju.Dean rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|El.Soto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dnand 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bro.Lee ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Waddell 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rcker 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fuentes 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cntrras lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Casteel 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keirsey cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|T.White 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Cnley 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Holland rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|030
|201
|100
|-
|7
|Minnesota
|405
|000
|01(x)
|-
|10
E_De Leon (1), Greiner (1), Castro (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Atlanta 11, Minnesota 6. 2B_Grissom (1), Hilliard (1), Dunand (2), Greiner (2), Contreras (1). HR_Pillar (1), Julien 2 (2), Castro (1). SB_White (1), Dean (2), Celestino (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Anderson L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Winans
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tonkin
|1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Wilcox
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Shuster
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vodnik
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gonzalez
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Montilla
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Mahle W, 1-0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Moran H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|De Leon
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Webb
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Coulombe H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Stewart H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Enlow S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Shuster (Contreras), Aa.Sanchez (Sanchez), Coulombe (Casteel), Enlow (Casteel).
WP_Coulombe, Winans.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Manny Gonzalez;.
T_2:50. A_4477
