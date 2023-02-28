AtlantaMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals417136Totals3210910
K.Pllar cf3223E.Jlien 2b3224
Mlligan cf2000Bchtold 2b2000
Grissom ss3032Miranda dh2000
Shwmake ss2000A.Prato dh1000
M.Ozuna lf3010Vazquez c3000
Fo.Wall lf2010Greiner c2011
Hlliard dh4011Wallner rf2110
Ho.Park dh1000LaMarre lf2000
C.Tromp c3000Clstino cf1200
J.Hdson c2000A.Sbato 1b1010
E.White rf2110W.Cstro 3b3113
Ju.Dean rf2120El.Soto ss1000
J.Dnand 3b3010Bro.Lee ss3121
Waddell 3b2000J.Rcker 3b1000
Fuentes 1b3110Cntrras lf2111
Casteel 1b0000Keirsey cf0100
Sanchez 2b2200T.White 1b2100
C.Cnley 2b2000Holland rf1000

Atlanta030201100-7
Minnesota40500001(x)-10

E_De Leon (1), Greiner (1), Castro (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Atlanta 11, Minnesota 6. 2B_Grissom (1), Hilliard (1), Dunand (2), Greiner (2), Contreras (1). HR_Pillar (1), Julien 2 (2), Castro (1). SB_White (1), Dean (2), Celestino (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Anderson L, 0-111-334431
Winans1-300000
Tonkin124422
Wilcox1-311100
Shuster210000
Young100001
Vodnik110002
Gonzalez2-311121
Montilla1-300001
Minnesota
Mahle W, 1-0120000
Sanchez123313
Moran H, 1110003
De Leon12-332203
Webb11-331001
Coulombe H, 1111002
Stewart H, 1100000
Enlow S, 1-1110001

HBP_by_Shuster (Contreras), Aa.Sanchez (Sanchez), Coulombe (Casteel), Enlow (Casteel).

WP_Coulombe, Winans.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Manny Gonzalez;.

T_2:50. A_4477

