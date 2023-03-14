PittsburghMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32272Totals33252
Ji-.Bae ss3010M.Kpler rf2011
M.Nunez 1b0000J.Rcker 3b2000
Mathias 2b3000Miranda dh3000
M.Jrvis 2b1000P.Wnkel dh1000
SmtNjgb rf2111J.Gallo 1b3000
M.Grski cf1011A.Sbato 1b2000
Con.Joe 1b3000D.Slano 2b3000
Sanchez rf1000Schobel 2b1000
Andujar dh3000M.Tylor cf3120
Mtchell lf3000Keirsey cf1000
Escotto ss1010Larnach lf3011
R.Cstro 3b3000Holland lf0000
Brnngan 3b1010W.Cstro ss3000
C.Owngs cf1010N.Mller ss0000
Fraizer lf2110K.Frmer 3b1110
Plwecki c2000Cntrras rf2000
J.Delay c2000Wolters c1000
Greiner c2000

Pittsburgh000100010-2
Minnesota001100000-2

E_Escotto (1). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 10. 2B_Taylor 2 (3), Larnach (1), Farmer (2). HR_Smith-Njigba (1). CS_Owings (1). PO_Owings.

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Nicolas22-321111
Hernandez11-321111
Holderman100010
Zamora210001
Chatwood100021
Minaya100011
Minnesota
Ober300011
Headrick BS, 0-1331114
Santana H, 1100010
Megill BS, 0-2121112
Webb120000

WP_Chatwood.

Balk_Chatwood.

Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, John Libka; Third, Erich Bacchus;.

T_2:33. A_4962

