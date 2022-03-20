Tampa BayMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32030Totals30373
Phllips cf3010L.Arrez 2b2110
Crdenas cf1010S.Steer 2b1000
T.Walls 3b3000Urshela 3b3000
E.Qiroz 3b1000Bchtold 3b1000
Jo.Lowe rf3000Mi.Sano dh2011
Jo.Qsar rf1000C.Terry dh1000
R.Pinto c2000Krlloff 1b2010
Proctor c2000A.Sbato 1b2000
J.Arnda 2b2010Jeffers c2000
Mstrbni 2b2000Bnuelos c2110
G.Jones ss2000N.Grdon lf3000
J.Lopez ss2000Strgeon lf0000
Tr.Gray 1b2000R.Lewis ss2000
J.Haley 1b1000Placios ss2011
R.Boldt lf1000Ja.Cave cf2010
Alxnder lf1000D.Fsher cf1111
Wthrspn dh2000Clstino rf2000
Infante dh1000Cntrras rf0000

Tampa Bay000000000-0
Minnesota001000110-3

E_Thorpe (1), Steer (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 7. 2B_Palacios (1). 3B_Cardenas (1), Arraez (1). HR_Fisher (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
White100021
Muller L, 0-1231103
Leatherman210001
Garcia211114
Hogan121110
Minnesota
Bundy210001
Rogers W, 1-0100003
Duffey H, 1100000
Coulombe H, 1110010
Cotton H, 1100001
Thorpe H, 1210004
Garza Jr.000000
Pinto S, 1-1100002

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:56. A_3724

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

