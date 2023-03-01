PhiladelphiaMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36474Totals29282
B.Marsh cf3100J.Gallo 1b2000
J.Ortiz rf2000A.Isola 1b1000
Ed.Sosa ss3000C.Crrea ss2010
Friscia 1b2000M.Kpler rf2000
Da.Hall 1b2112Rosario rf1010
V.Mchin 2b1000Jeffers c3111
G.Stbbs c3000Bnuelos c1000
J.Haley ss1000Vazquez dh3110
Kingery 2b2120A.Prato dh0000
A.Grcia c1000N.Grdon cf3020
Ja.Cave dh3122Holland cf1000
J.Cnley dh1000K.Frmer 2b2001
Guthrie rf3000Sverino 2b0000
Whitley cf1010M.Tylor lf3000
W.Tffey 3b3010Grr Jr. lf1000
Ni.Ward 3b1000El.Soto 3b3010
Mzzotti lf3000Er.Yake 3b1010
Le Sang lf1000

Philadelphia020020000-4
Minnesota010100002-4

E_Soto (2). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 9. HR_Hall (1), Cave (1), Jeffers (1). SB_Muzziotti (1). CS_Soto (1). SF_Farmer.

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Painter231101
Plassmeyer110000
Strahm111100
Brogdon100002
Bellatti100021
Vasquez110002
Jewell120010
Morales2-310030
Minnesota
Ober100013
Santana132201
Duran100001
Alcala110011
Sands222102
Megill100001
Schulfer210002

Umpires_.

T_. A_

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you