|Philadelphia
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|29
|2
|8
|2
|B.Marsh cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|J.Gallo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ortiz rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Isola 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Sosa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Crrea ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Friscia 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kpler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Hall 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Rosario rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|V.Mchin 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|G.Stbbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bnuelos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Haley ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kingery 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|A.Prato dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Grdon cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ja.Cave dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Holland cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cnley dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Guthrie rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitley cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Tylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Tffey 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grr Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ni.Ward 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|El.Soto 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mzzotti lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Er.Yake 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Le Sang lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|020
|020
|000
|-
|4
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|002
|-
|4
E_Soto (2). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 9. HR_Hall (1), Cave (1), Jeffers (1). SB_Muzziotti (1). CS_Soto (1). SF_Farmer.
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_.
T_. A_
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.