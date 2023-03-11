BostonMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals313113Totals21454
G.Allen lf2000Garlick lf2000
T.Casas dh4010Fajardo lf1110
A.Dvall cf3011Miranda dh3111
C.Arryo 2b4020D.Slano 2b3010
Rfsnydr rf4000K.Frmer ss2001
B.Dlbec 1b3120J.Gallo 1b3000
D.Palka 1b1010Jeffers c2111
McGuire c4121M.Kpler rf1100
Goodrum 3b3000M.Tylor cf2011
Hmilton ss3121Bchtold 3b2000

Boston030000000-3
Minnesota00002200(x)-4

E_Jeffers (1). DP_Boston 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Boston 10, Minnesota 2. 2B_Dalbec (4), Fajardo (1), Miranda (2). HR_Jeffers (2). SB_Allen 2 (4), Hamilton 3 (5). SF_Farmer.

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Sale310005
Jansen11-311102
Cellucci2-311110
Rodriguez122201
Minnesota
Mahle21-373214
Funderburk2-310000
Santana100001
Sands21-330014
Megill2-300000

HBP_by_Sands (Duvall).

Balk_Cellucci.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Brian Knight; Second, John Libka; Third, Erich Bacchus; .

T_2:22. A_7605

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

