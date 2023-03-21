|Tampa Bay
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|29
|5
|4
|5
|Jo.Lowe cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Bxton dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Pinto c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Holland dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|L.Raley 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|El.Soto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Hlsizer rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Gallo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Brjan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|B.Gamel lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wthrspn lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Garlick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clmnrez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstro 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cminero 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Collins 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Ssaki dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|000
|-
|2
|Minnesota
|200
|030
|00(x)
|-
|5
E_Williams (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Buxton (1). HR_Pinto (1), Raley (5), Correa (1). SB_Castro (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Fleming
|3
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Zarraga
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson L, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Bristo
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fairbanks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Gray W, 1-1
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Moran H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Thielbar H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lopez H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ortega S, 1-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Thompson (Castro).
PB_Pinto.
Balk_Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, John Libka; Second, Ben May; Third, Randy Rosenberg;.
T_2:14. A_6703
