Tampa BayMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32272Totals29545
Jo.Lowe cf4010B.Bxton dh3110
R.Pinto c3111Holland dh1000
Alvarez c1000C.Crrea ss3222
L.Raley 1b2111El.Soto ss1000
Edwards 1b1000K.Frmer 2b4101
Hlsizer rf3020J.Gallo 1b2000
V.Brjan 2b4000Vazquez c4012
B.Gamel lf2010M.Tylor cf3000
Wthrspn lf2010Garlick rf3000
Wlliams ss2000N.Grdon lf3000
Clmnrez ss2000W.Cstro 3b2100
Cminero 3b2000
Collins 3b1000
S.Ssaki dh3000

Tampa Bay002000000-2
Minnesota20003000(x)-5

E_Williams (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Buxton (1). HR_Pinto (1), Raley (5), Correa (1). SB_Castro (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Fleming31-322234
Zarraga2-300001
Thompson L, 0-12-323101
Bristo1-300000
Kelly200003
Fairbanks100001
Minnesota
Gray W, 1-1552205
Moran H, 2100020
Thielbar H, 1100002
Lopez H, 1100001
Ortega S, 1-1120001

HBP_by_Thompson (Castro).

PB_Pinto.

Balk_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, John Libka; Second, Ben May; Third, Randy Rosenberg;.

T_2:14. A_6703

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

