|Boston
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|31
|6
|6
|6
|Hrnndez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Bxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Duran cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D.Fsher cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|El.Soto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Crrea ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ftzgrld ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbrtson ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Cave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Sano 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rfsnydr lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|C.Terry 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|B.Dlbec 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Krlloff lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Wong c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Godoy c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wallner dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Brd Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Arryo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J.Arauz 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Shaw 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Boston
|000
|002
|001
|-
|3
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|05(x)
|-
|6
E_Fitzgerald (2), Fisher (1). LOB_Boston 5, Minnesota 7. 2B_Terry (2). HR_Refsnyder (1), Larnach (2). SF_Devers.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Shaw by_Smeltzer.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:59. A_8534
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.