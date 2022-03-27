BostonMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32353Totals31666
Hrnndez cf3000B.Bxton cf3000
J.Duran cf1100D.Fsher cf2000
R.Dvers 3b2002Polanco 2b3000
Sanchez 2b1000El.Soto 2b1000
Bgaerts ss3000C.Crrea ss2010
Ftzgrld ss1000Rbrtson ss1100
Mrtinez dh3010M.Kpler rf3000
Cordero ph1000Ja.Cave lf1000
Verdugo lf1000Mi.Sano 1b3110
Rfsnydr lf2121C.Terry 1b1110
B.Dlbec 3b3000Krlloff lf2000
Co.Wong c1000J.Godoy c1111
Vazquez c3000Sanchez dh1000
Wlliams 3b1010Wallner dh0100
Brd Jr. rf2000Urshela 3b2011
C.Arryo rf2000Miranda 3b1001
J.Arauz 2b2110Jeffers c2000
Tr.Shaw 1b0000Larnach rf2113

Boston000002001-3
Minnesota00010005(x)-6

E_Fitzgerald (2), Fisher (1). LOB_Boston 5, Minnesota 7. 2B_Terry (2). HR_Refsnyder (1), Larnach (2). SF_Devers.

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Whitlock310012
Diekman2-311130
Gillies1-300001
Hill310003
Sawamura L, 0-1, BS, 0-12-335521
Nail1-300000
Minnesota
Ryan300015
Rogers110002
Duffey H, 2100001
Thielbar BS, 0-1112100
Smeltzer W, 1-0210002
Alcala121100

HBP_Shaw by_Smeltzer.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:59. A_8534

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

