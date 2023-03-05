|Detroit
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|A.Bddoo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Slano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Davis lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Salas 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|R.Grene cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|C.Crrea ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|El.Soto ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ja.Baez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Greiner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gallo lf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Meadows rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|E.Haase dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dingler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Trklson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Flciano 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Urbna lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Nevin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mlloy 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kridler ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Short ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Be.Ross dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rgers c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|T.White 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pperski c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|002
|000
|000
|-
|2
|Minnesota
|010
|011
|30(x)
|-
|6
DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Minnesota 7. 2B_Greene (1), Rogers (1), Soto (1), Kepler (2), White (1). HR_Rogers (3), Gallo (1), Kelly (1), Kepler (1). SB_Salas (1). CS_Garry Jr. (1).
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
HBP_by_Mahle (Torkelson).
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Libka; Third, Mark Stewart;.
T_2:19. A_8745
