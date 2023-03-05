DetroitMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32262Totals336116
A.Bddoo lf3110D.Slano 2b2000
B.Davis lf1000J.Salas 2b2210
R.Grene cf3011C.Crrea ss2010
J.Davis cf1000El.Soto ss1111
Ja.Baez 2b3000K.Frmer 3b3000
L.Grcia 2b1000Greiner c1000
Meadows rf3000J.Gallo lf3132
Meadows rf1010D.Kelly 1b1112
E.Haase dh3000Vazquez c2000
Dingler ph1000M.Perez 3b1010
Trklson 1b2010M.Kpler rf3121
Flciano 1b1000M.Urbna lf1000
T.Nevin 3b3000M.Tylor cf2000
J.Mlloy 3b1000Grr Jr. cf1000
Kridler ss2000Jeffers dh3000
Z.Short ss0000Be.Ross dh1000
J.Rgers c2121T.White 1b3010
Pperski c1000Rosario rf1000

Detroit002000000-2
Minnesota01001130(x)-6

DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Minnesota 7. 2B_Greene (1), Rogers (1), Soto (1), Kepler (2), White (1). HR_Rogers (3), Gallo (1), Kelly (1), Kepler (1). SB_Salas (1). CS_Garry Jr. (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Wentz331112
Diaz H, 3110011
Cisnero BS, 0-1121113
Garcia L, 0-1111110
Faedo2-343300
Lescher11-300002
Minnesota
Lopez332204
Mahle210002
Thielbar W, 1-0100000
Duran H, 1110011
Alcala210004

HBP_by_Mahle (Torkelson).

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Libka; Third, Mark Stewart;.

T_2:19. A_8745

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you