|Minnesota
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|E.Jlien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|A.Volpe ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wstbrok 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Judge lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sweeney ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Tatum dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Chparro 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bro.Lee ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|LaMarre lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Smith rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|A.Hicks cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rdrguez cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Narvaez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bchtold 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Sverino 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lckrdge cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Difo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Cwles 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Florial rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|E.Dnham rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|014
|-
|6
|NY Yankees
|002
|200
|000
|-
|4
E_Narvaez (2). LOB_Minnesota 3, New York 8. 2B_Miranda (3), Vazquez (1), Bechtold (1). HR_Julien (3), Rodriguez (1), Volpe (3).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Stewart; Third, Randy Rosenberg; .
T_2:25. A_9047
