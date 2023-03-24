MinnesotaNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35696Totals32454
E.Jlien 2b4121A.Volpe ss4112
Miranda 1b4010Wstbrok 3b0000
Vazquez c4010A.Judge lf4000
Larnach rf4010Sweeney ss1000
Garlick dh4000A.Rizzo 1b3000
D.Tatum dh0100Chparro 1b2000
Bro.Lee ss3100Dnldson 3b2000
LaMarre lf3000Calhoun dh4010
A.Smith rf1111A.Hicks cf1100
Rdrguez cf4223Narvaez c1000
Bchtold 3b3011Trevino c3120
Sverino 3b1000Lckrdge cf1000
Wi.Difo 2b3000
B.Cwles 2b1000
Florial rf2112
E.Dnham rf0000

Minnesota000010014-6
NY Yankees002200000-4

E_Narvaez (2). LOB_Minnesota 3, New York 8. 2B_Miranda (3), Vazquez (1), Bechtold (1). HR_Julien (3), Rodriguez (1), Volpe (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Lopez322222
Maeda W, 1-1532235
Boyle S, 1-1100021
New York
Cole52-351103
Cordero H, 112-300003
Abreu L, 0-1, BS, 0-211-345510
Gomez1-300001

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Stewart; Third, Randy Rosenberg; .

T_2:25. A_9047

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you