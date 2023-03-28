|Minnesota
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|6
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|5
|J.Gallo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|On.Cruz ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Isola 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Escotto ss
|1
|2
|0
|0
|C.Crrea ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rynolds lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstro 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|SmtNjgb rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Shffeld 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|McCtchn dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M.Kpler rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Smith rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ji.Choi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Larnach lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Holland lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ji-.Bae 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 3b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|K.Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Prato ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Polanco cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Grdon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Cstro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schobel 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D.Maggi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Slano dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Con.Joe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Se.Gray dh
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hdges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Schmidt pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ordonez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|J.Delay c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grr Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|110
|140
|-
|7
|Pittsburgh
|000
|104
|000
|-
|5
DP_Minnesota 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Farmer (3), Jeffers (3), Wolters 2 (2), Cruz (4). 3B_Prato (1). HR_Gray (2), Smith-Njigba (3). SF_McCutchen.
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_De Jong (Smith).
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Stewart; Third, Randy Rosenberg; .
T_2:25. A_4714
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.