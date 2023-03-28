MinnesotaPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals377126Totals31475
J.Gallo 1b2000On.Cruz ss2010
A.Isola 1b3000Escotto ss1200
C.Crrea ss2010Rynolds lf2000
W.Cstro 3b1100SmtNjgb rf2113
Shffeld 3b2010McCtchn dh1001
M.Kpler rf2010Santana 1b2000
A.Smith rf2000Ji.Choi 1b2011
Larnach lf2000Swinski cf2000
Holland lf3110Ji-.Bae 2b2000
K.Frmer 3b2021K.Hayes 3b2010
A.Prato ss2111Polanco cf2000
N.Grdon 2b2000R.Cstro 2b2000
Schobel 2b1100D.Maggi 1b2010
D.Slano dh2000Con.Joe rf2000
Se.Gray dh1213Gnzalez lf2010
Jeffers c2010A.Hdges c2010
Schmidt pr0100Ordonez pr0100
Wolters c2020J.Delay c1000
M.Tylor cf2010
Grr Jr. cf2001

Minnesota000110140-7
Pittsburgh000104000-5

DP_Minnesota 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Farmer (3), Jeffers (3), Wolters 2 (2), Cruz (4). 3B_Prato (1). HR_Gray (2), Smith-Njigba (3). SF_McCutchen.

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Mahle411103
McMahon H, 1110001
Brink BS, 0-2144411
Scherff W, 1-0110000
Nordlin H, 1100001
Phillips S, 1-1110000
Pittsburgh
Oviedo562207
De Jong100002
Hernandez H, 4111110
Moreta H, 22-322201
Minaya L, 0-1, BS, 0-11-322211
Bednar110001

HBP_by_De Jong (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Stewart; Third, Randy Rosenberg; .

T_2:25. A_4714

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you