|Minnesota
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|D.Slano 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|R.Tapia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Er.Yake 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Trner dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|H.Perez ss
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Rfsnydr dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yoshida lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Duran lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|A.Dvall cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Perez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Casas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras cf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Binelas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstro 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|C.Arryo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bchtold 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Paulino 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Holland lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alfro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dlbec ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|202
|210
|-
|7
|Boston
|000
|110
|000
|-
|2
DP_Minnesota 2, Boston 2. LOB_Minnesota 4, Boston 8. 2B_Solano (2), Contreras (4), Garlick (2), Duvall (5). HR_Perez (1), Jeffers (3), Castro (3), Devers (1). CS_Yake (1).
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Gray (Hernandez), Sale (Castro).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Ben May; .
T_2:33. A_9098
