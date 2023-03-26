MinnesotaBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals337107Totals30252
D.Slano 1b2010Verdugo rf3000
D.Kelly 1b1110R.Tapia rf1000
C.Crrea ss3010R.Dvers 3b3121
Er.Yake 2b2000Goodrum 3b0000
K.Frmer 3b2110J.Trner dh2011
H.Perez ss1112Rfsnydr dh1000
Vazquez c3000Yoshida lf2000
Wolters c1000J.Duran lf1000
Jeffers dh3112A.Dvall cf3010
M.Perez dh1000G.Allen cf1000
M.Tylor cf2000T.Casas 1b2000
Cntrras cf1210Binelas 1b1000
W.Cstro 2b2112C.Arryo 2b3010
Bchtold 3b1011Paulino 2b1000
Garlick lf3010McGuire c1000
Holland lf1000J.Alfro c2000
Rosario rf4000Hrnndez ss0000
B.Dlbec ss3100

Minnesota000202210-7
Boston000110000-2

DP_Minnesota 2, Boston 2. LOB_Minnesota 4, Boston 8. 2B_Solano (2), Contreras (4), Garlick (2), Duvall (5). HR_Perez (1), Jeffers (3), Castro (3), Devers (1). CS_Yake (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Gray300004
Sands12-342240
Bravo W, 1-01-300001
Alcala H, 1210022
Duran100001
Sadzeck100000
Boston
Sale552223
Ort L, 0-1112210
Bleier122203
Schreiber121101
DiValerio100011

HBP_by_Gray (Hernandez), Sale (Castro).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Ben May; .

T_2:33. A_9098

