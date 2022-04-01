AtlantaMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals367107Totals358108
Rosario rf4000B.Bxton cf3234
J.Ramos rf1000N.Mller ss2000
Swanson ss3220C.Crrea ss3221
J.Cowan 2b1000Keirsey cf1000
d'Arnud c3122Polanco 2b3000
Cntrras c2010Camargo c1000
M.Ozuna lf3001Sanchez dh4000
T.Hrris lf0000M.Kpler rf4011
O.Albes 2b3010Garlick lf3100
R.Goins ss1100Sularie 2b1000
Dckrson dh3211Jeffers c2112
O.Arcia 1b3000Cabrera lf1000
Lgbauer 1b1000Krlloff 1b3110
Heredia cf3010Enctrnd 3b1010
Pearson cf1000Rbrtson 3b3110
Gsselin 3b3010Morales 1b0000
Valaika 3b1113

Atlanta102001030-7
Minnesota20060000(x)-8

E_Gosselin (1). LOB_Atlanta 8, Minnesota 5. 2B_Correa (1), Encarnacion-Strand (1). HR_d'Arnaud (2), Dickerson (2), Valaika (1), Buxton 2 (4), Correa (2), Jeffers (2). SF_Ozuna.

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Fried L, 0-1476513
Spain2-322200
McHugh11-300002
Javier210015
Minnesota
Archer22-353301
Klimek1-300000
Smith W, 1-0110010
Cano100011
Alcala121100
Duran100001
Moran113322
German S, 1-1110001

HBP_Harris by_German.

WP_Moran.

Umpires_Home, Brian ONora; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:02. A_3398

