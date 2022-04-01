|Atlanta
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|8
|Rosario rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Bxton cf
|3
|2
|3
|4
|J.Ramos rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Mller ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|J.Cowan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Keirsey cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnud c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Camargo c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Sanchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrris lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kpler rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Garlick lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|R.Goins ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sularie 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Jeffers c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|O.Arcia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lgbauer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Krlloff 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Enctrnd 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pearson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbrtson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gsselin 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Morales 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika 3b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Atlanta
|102
|001
|030
|-
|7
|Minnesota
|200
|600
|00(x)
|-
|8
E_Gosselin (1). LOB_Atlanta 8, Minnesota 5. 2B_Correa (1), Encarnacion-Strand (1). HR_d'Arnaud (2), Dickerson (2), Valaika (1), Buxton 2 (4), Correa (2), Jeffers (2). SF_Ozuna.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Fried L, 0-1
|4
|7
|6
|5
|1
|3
|Spain
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|McHugh
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Javier
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Minnesota
|Archer
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Klimek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alcala
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Duran
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moran
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|German S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Harris by_German.
WP_Moran.
Umpires_Home, Brian ONora; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_3:02. A_3398
