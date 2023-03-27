PittsburghMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals374114Totals378138
On.Cruz ss4010D.Slano dh4112
D LSnts ss1100Holland dh1010
Rynolds lf4010Miranda 3b4131
Escotto 2b1113J.Rcker 3b1000
McCtchn dh3010Vazquez c4000
D.Nadal ph0000M.Kpler rf4021
Santana 1b3010J.Gallo 1b3010
Espinal 1b1000Se.Gray 1b1000
Swinski rf4000Larnach lf3110
K.Hayes 3b3110Wolters c1000
D.Maggi 3b1000N.Grdon cf3110
SmtNjgb lf4020A.Smith rf1000
J.Delay c3011E.Jlien 2b3221
Hineman c1010M.Perez 2b1000
Ji-.Bae cf4010H.Perez ss2213
J.Bowen pr0100Shffeld ss1000

Pittsburgh000100003-4
Minnesota05200100(x)-8

E_Rucker (1). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Minnesota 6. 2B_Cruz (3), Smith-Njigba (3), Miranda 2 (5). HR_Escotto (1), Solano (1), Perez (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Hill L, 0-142-3117703
Miller1-300000
De Jong2-311110
Moreta1-300000
Zastryzny100001
De Los Santos110000
Minnesota
Ryan W, 2-131-330004
Thielbar2-331102
Lopez110012
Moran100001
Rodriguez110001
Funderburk100012
Boyle133300

HBP_by_Boyle (Nadal).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Bacon; Third, Raul Moreno; .

T_2:21. A_5568

