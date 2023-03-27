|Pittsburgh
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|8
|On.Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Slano dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|D LSnts ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Holland dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Miranda 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Escotto 2b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J.Rcker 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Nadal ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kpler rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Espinal 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Se.Gray 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swinski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wolters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Maggi 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Grdon cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|SmtNjgb lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|A.Smith rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Delay c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|E.Jlien 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Hineman c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Perez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ji-.Bae cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Perez ss
|2
|2
|1
|3
|J.Bowen pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Shffeld ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|003
|-
|4
|Minnesota
|052
|001
|00(x)
|-
|8
E_Rucker (1). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Minnesota 6. 2B_Cruz (3), Smith-Njigba (3), Miranda 2 (5). HR_Escotto (1), Solano (1), Perez (2).
|4
|11
|7
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
HBP_by_Boyle (Nadal).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Bacon; Third, Raul Moreno; .
T_2:21. A_5568
