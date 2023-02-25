|Tampa Bay
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|9
|2
|1
|1
|Totals
|9
|2
|5
|1
|V.Brjan 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gallo lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Ramirez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Paredes 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|K.Frmer ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|F.Mejia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kpler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Pinto dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|220
|000
|-
|4
|Minnesota
|060
|000
|200
|-
|8
LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Gallo (1), Taylor (1). SF_Farmer.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Fleming
|1
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|Maeda
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duran
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moran
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Sands
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_by_Kelly.
Umpires_.
T_. A_
