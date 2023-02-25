Tampa BayMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals9211Totals9251
V.Brjan 2b2000J.Gallo lf2120
Ramirez 1b2110Jeffers c2010
Paredes 3b1100K.Frmer ss1001
F.Mejia c2000M.Kpler rf2000
R.Pinto dh2001M.Tylor cf2120

Tampa Bay000220000-4
Minnesota060000200-8

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Gallo (1), Taylor (1). SF_Farmer.

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Fleming166600
Kelly110011
Minnesota
Maeda110001
Duran100001
Moran100020
Sands142201

HBP_by_Kelly.

Umpires_.

T_. A_

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you