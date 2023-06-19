Sunday

At The Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles

Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70

Final Round

Par out544344353-35
Wyndham Clark454243363-34
Rory McIlroy444344353-34
Scottie Scheffler544344443-35

Par in434453444-35-70
Wyndham Clark434444544-36_64-67-69-70_270
Rory McIlroy434463444-36_65-67-69-70_271
Scottie Scheffler445353344-35_67-68-68-70_273

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you