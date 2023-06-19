Sunday
At The Los Angeles Country Club
Los Angeles
Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70
Final Round
|Par out
|544
|344
|353
|-
|35
|Wyndham Clark
|454
|243
|363
|-
|34
|Rory McIlroy
|444
|344
|353
|-
|34
|Scottie Scheffler
|544
|344
|443
|-
|35
|Par in
|434
|453
|444
|-
|35
|-
|70
|Wyndham Clark
|434
|444
|544
|-
|36
|_
|64-67-69-70
|_
|270
|Rory McIlroy
|434
|463
|444
|-
|36
|_
|65-67-69-70
|_
|271
|Scottie Scheffler
|445
|353
|344
|-
|35
|_
|67-68-68-70
|_
|273
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.