Saturday
At The Los Angeles Country Club
Los Angeles
Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70
Third Round
|Par out
|544
|344
|353
|-
|35
|Wyndham Clark
|443
|344
|353
|-
|33
|Rickie Fowler
|454
|354
|253
|-
|35
|Rory McIlroy
|443
|444
|353
|-
|34
|Par in
|434
|453
|444
|-
|35
|-
|70
|Wyndham Clark
|445
|353
|453
|-
|36
|_
|64-67-69
|_
|200
|Rickie Fowler
|434
|353
|445
|-
|35
|_
|62-68-70
|_
|200
|Rory McIlroy
|434
|543
|444
|-
|35
|_
|65-67-69
|_
|201
