Saturday

At The Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles

Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70

Third Round

Par out544344353-35
Wyndham Clark443344353-33
Rickie Fowler454354253-35
Rory McIlroy443444353-34

Par in434453444-35-70
Wyndham Clark445353453-36_64-67-69_200
Rickie Fowler434353445-35_62-68-70_200
Rory McIlroy434543444-35_65-67-69_201

