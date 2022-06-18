Saturday

At The Country Club of Brookline

Brookline, Mass.

Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70

Third Round

Par out434443454-35
Matt Fitzpatrick534433444-34
Will Zalatoris424343553-33
Jon Rahm444443364-36

Par in434454344-35-70
Matt Fitzpatrick534443335-34_68-70-68_206
Will Zalatoris434453344-34_69-70-67_206
Jon Rahm434543336-35_69-67-71_207

