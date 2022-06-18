Saturday
At The Country Club of Brookline
Brookline, Mass.
Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70
Third Round
|Par out
|434
|443
|454
|-
|35
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|534
|433
|444
|-
|34
|Will Zalatoris
|424
|343
|553
|-
|33
|Jon Rahm
|444
|443
|364
|-
|36
|Par in
|434
|454
|344
|-
|35
|-
|70
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|534
|443
|335
|-
|34
|_
|68-70-68
|_
|206
|Will Zalatoris
|434
|453
|344
|-
|34
|_
|69-70-67
|_
|206
|Jon Rahm
|434
|543
|336
|-
|35
|_
|69-67-71
|_
|207
