2022 — Carlos Alcaraz def. Casper Ruud, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
2021 — Daniil Medvedev def. Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
2020 — Dominic Thiem def. Alexander Zverev, 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
2019 — Rafael Nadal def. Daniil Medvedev, 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4.
2018 — Novak Djokovic def. Juan Martin del Potro, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
2017 — Rafael Nadal def. Kevin Anderson, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
2016 — Stan Wawrinka def. Novak Djokovic, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.
2015 — Novak Djokovic def. Roger Federer, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
2014 — Marin Cilic def. Kei Nishikori, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
2013 — Rafael Nadal def. Novak Djokovic, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
2012 — Andy Murray def. Novak Djokovic, 7-6 (10), 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2.
2011 — Novak Djokovic def. Rafael Nadal, 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1.
2010 — Rafael Nadal def. Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
2009 — Juan Martin del Potro def. Roger Federer, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
2008 — Roger Federer def. Andy Murray, 6-2, 7-5, 6-2.
2007 — Roger Federer def. Novak Djokovic, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-4.
2006 — Roger Federer def. Andy Roddick, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.
2005 — Roger Federer def. Andre Agassi, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1.
2004 — Roger Federer def. Lleyton Hewitt, 6-0, 7-6 (3), 6-0.
2003 — Andy Roddick def. Juan Carlos Ferrero, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
2002 — Pete Sampras def. Andre Agassi, 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.
2001 — Lleyton Hewitt def. Pete Sampras, 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-1.
2000 — Marat Safin def. Pete Sampras, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
1999 — Andre Agassi def. Todd Martin, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2.
1998 — Patrick Rafter def. Mark Philippoussis, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.
1997 — Patrick Rafter def. Greg Rusedski, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
1996 — Pete Sampras def. Michael Chang, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
1995 — Pete Sampras def. Andre Agassi, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.
1994 — Andre Agassi def. Michael Stich, 6-1, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
1993 — Pete Sampras def. Cedric Pioline, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
1992 — Stefan Edberg def. Pete Sampras, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
1991 — Stefan Edberg def. Jim Courier, 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.
1990 — Pete Sampras def. Andre Agassi, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.
1989 — Boris Becker def. Ivan Lendl, 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
1988 — Mats Wilander def. Ivan Lendl, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
1987 — Ivan Lendl def. Mats Wilander, 6-7 (9), 6-0, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
1986 — Ivan Lendl def. Miloslav Mecir, 6-4, 6-2, 6-0.
1985 — Ivan Lendl def. John McEnroe, 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-4.
1984 — John McEnroe def. Ivan Lendl, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1.
1983 — Jimmy Connors def. Ivan Lendl, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-0.
1982 — Jimmy Connors def. Ivan Lendl, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
1981 — John McEnroe def. Bjorn Borg, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.
1980 — John McEnroe def. Bjorn Borg, 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-4.
1979 — John McEnroe def. Vitas Gerulaitis, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.
1978 — Jimmy Connors def. Bjorn Borg, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.
1977 — Guillermo Vilas def. Jimmy Connors, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0.
1976 — Jimmy Connors def. Bjorn Borg, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-4.
1975 — Manuel Orantes def. Jimmy Connors, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
1974 — Jimmy Connors def. Ken Rosewall, 6-1, 6-0, 6-1.
1973 — John Newcombe def. Jan Kodes, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
1972 — Ilie Nastase def. Arthur Ashe, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (1-5), 6-4, 6-3.
1971 — Stan Smith def. Jan Kodes, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (5-3).
1970 — Ken Rosewall def. Tony Roche, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5-2), 6-3.
1969 — Rod Laver def. Tony Roche, 7-9, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.
1968 — Arthur Ashe def. Tom Okker, 14-12, 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
1967 — John Newcombe def. Clark Graebner, 6-4, 6-4, 8-6.
1966 — Fred Stolle def. John Newcombe, 4-6, 12-10, 6-3, 6-4.
1965 — Manolo Santana def. Cliff Drysdale, 6-2, 7-9, 7-5, 6-1.
1964 — Roy Emerson def. Fred Stolle, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.
1963 — Rafael Osuna def. Frank Froehling III, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2.
1962 — Rod Laver def. Roy Emerson, 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.
1961 — Roy Emerson def. Rod Laver, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2.
1960 — Neale Fraser def. Rod Laver, 6-4, 6-4, 9-7.
1959 — Neale Fraser def. Alex Olmedo, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
1958 — Ashley Cooper def. Mal Anderson, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 10-8, 8-6.
1957 — Mal Anderson def. Ashley Cooper, 10-8, 7-5, 6-4.
1956 — Ken Rosewall def. Lew Hoad, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.
1955 — Tony Trabert def. Ken Rosewall, 9-7, 6-3, 6-3.
1954 — Vic Seixas def. Rex Hartwig, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.
1953 — Tony Trabert def. Vic Seixas, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
1952 — Frank Sedgman def. Gardnar Mulloy, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.
1951 — Frank Sedgman def. Vic Seixas, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.
1950 — Art Larsen def. Herbie Flam, 6-3, 4-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
1949 — Pancho Gonzales def. Ted Schroeder, 16-18, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
1948 — Pancho Gonzales def. Eric Sturgess, 6-2, 6-3, 14-12.
1947 — Jack Kramer def. Frank Parker, 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-0, 6-3.
1946 — Jack Kramer def. Tom Brown, 9-7, 6-3, 6-0.
1945 — Frank Parker def. Bill Talbert, 14-12, 6-1, 6-2.
1944 — Frank Parker def. Bill Talbert, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
1943 — Joe Hunt def. Jack Kramer, 6-3, 6-8, 10-8, 6-0.
1942 — Ted Schroeder def. Frank Parker, 8-6, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.
1941 — Bobby Riggs def. Frank Kovacs, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.
1940 — Donald McNeill def. Bobby Riggs, 4-6, 6-8, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.
1939 — Bobby Riggs def. Welby van Horn, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.
1938 — Don Budge def. Gene Mako, 6-3, 6-8, 6-2, 6-1.
1937 — Don Budge def. Gottfried von Cramm, 6-1, 7-9, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
1936 — Fred Perry def. Don Budge, 2-6, 6-2, 8-6, 1-6, 10-8.
1935 — Wilmer Allison def. Sidney Wood, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.
1934 — Fred Perry def. Wilmer Allison, 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 8-6.
1933 — Fred Perry def. Jack Crawford, 6-3, 11-13, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.
1932 — Ellsworth Vines def. Henri Cochet, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
1931 — Ellsworth Vines def. George Lott, 7-9, 6-3, 9-7, 7-5.
1930 — John Doeg def. Frank Shields, 10-8, 1-6, 6-4, 1-6, 16-14.
1929 — Bill Tilden def. Frank Hunter, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
1928 — Henri Cochet def. Frank Hunter, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
1927 — Rene Lacoste def. Bill Tilden, 11-9, 6-3, 11-9.
1926 — Rene Lacoste def. Jean Borotra, 6-4, 6-0, 6-4.
1925 — Bill Tilden def. Bill Johnston, 4-6, 11-9, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
1924 — Bill Tilden def. Bill Johnston, 6-1, 9-7, 6-2.
1923 — Bill Tilden def. Bill Johnston, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.
1922 — Bill Tilden def. Bill Johnston, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.
1921 — Bill Tilden def. Wallace Johnson, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.
1920 — Bill Tilden def. Bill Johnston, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.
1919 — Bill Johnston def. Bill Tilden, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
1918 — Lindley Murray def. Bill Tilden, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5.
1917 — Lindley Murray def. Nat Niles, 5-7, 8-6, 6-3, 6-3.
1916 — Dick Williams def. Bill Johnston, 4-6, 6-4, 0-6, 6-2, 6-4.
1915 — Bill Johnston def. Maurice McLoughlin, 1-6, 6-0, 7-5, 10-8.
1914 — Dick Williams def. Maurice McLoughlin, 6-3, 8-6, 10-8.
1913 — Maurice McLoughlin def. Dick Williams, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.
1912 — Maurice McLoughlin def. Bill Johnson, 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.
1911 — Bill Larned def. Maurice McLoughlin, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.
1910 — Bill Larned def. Tom Bundy, 6-1, 5-7, 6-0, 6-8, 6-1.
1909 — Bill Larned def. Bill Clothier, 6-1, 6-2, 5-7, 1-6, 6-1.
1908 — Bill Larned def. Beals Wright, 6-1, 6-2, 8-6.
1907 — Bill Larned def. Robert LeRoy, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.
1906 — Bill Clothier def. Beals Wright, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.
1905 — Beals Wright def. Holcombe Ward, 6-2, 6-1, 11-9.
1904 — Holcombe Ward def. Bill Clothier, 10-8, 6-4, 9-7.
1903 — Laurie Doherty def. Bill Larned, 6-0, 6-3, 10-8.
1902 — Bill Larned def. Reggie Doherty, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 8-6.
1901 — Bill Larned def. Beals Wright, 6-2, 6-8, 6-4, 6-4.
1900 — Malcolm Whitman def. Bill Larned, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.
1899 — Malcolm Whitman def. Parmly Paret, 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
1898 — Malcolm Whitman def. Dwight Davis, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.
1897 — Robert Wrenn def. Wilberforce Eaves, 4-6, 8-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
1896 — Robert Wrenn def. Fred Hovey, 7-5, 3-6, 6-0, 1-6, 6-1.
1895 — Fred Hovey def. Robert Wrenn, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
1894 — Robert Wrenn def. Manliffe Goodbody, 6-8, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.
1893 — Robert Wrenn def. Fred Hovey, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
1892 — Oliver Campbell def. Fred Hovey, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
1891 — Oliver Campbell def. Clarence Hobart, 2-6, 7-5, 7-9, 6-1, 6-2.
1890 — Oliver Campbell def. Henry Slocum, Jr., 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
1889 — Henry Slocum, Jr. def. Quincy Shaw, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
1888 — Henry Slocum, Jr. def. Howard Taylor, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0.
1887 — Richard Sears def. Henry Slocum, Jr., 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.
1886 — Richard Sears def. Livingston Beeckman, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.
1885 — Richard Sears def. Godfrey Brinley, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.
1884 — Richard Sears def. Howard Taylor, 6-0, 1-6, 6-0, 6-2.
1883 — Richard Sears def. James Dwight, 6-2, 6-0, 9-7.
1882 — Richard Sears def. Clarence Clark, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.
1881 — Richard Sears def. William Glyn, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2.
Prior to 1968, the United States National Championships was an amateur event. It became the U.S. Open in 1968 when the tournament was open to professionals.
