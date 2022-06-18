Saturday

At The Country Club of Brookline

Brookline, Mass.

Purse: $17.5 million

Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70

Third Round

Matt Fitzpatrick, England68-70-68—206-4
Will Zalatoris, United States69-70-67—206-4
Jon Rahm, Spain69-67-71—207-3
Keegan Bradley, United States70-69-69—208-2
Adam Hadwin, Canada66-72-70—208-2
Scottie Scheffler, United States70-67-71—208-2
Sam Burns, United States71-67-71—209-1
Joel Dahmen, United States67-68-74—209-1
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland67-69-73—209-1
Nick Hardy, United States69-68-73—210E
Hayden Buckley, United States68-68-75—211+1
Denny McCarthy, United States73-70-68—211+1
Matthew NeSmith, United States68-69-74—211+1
Seamus Power, Ireland71-70-70—211+1
Aaron Wise, United States68-68-75—211+1
Gary Woodland, United States69-73-69—211+1
Brian Harman, United States68-69-75—212+2
Dustin Johnson, United States68-73-71—212+2
Min Woo Lee, Australia73-70-69—212+2
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan70-70-72—212+2
Collin Morikawa, United States69-66-77—212+2
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia74-69-69—212+2
Davis Riley, United States72-67-73—212+2
Patrick Rodgers, United States69-68-75—212+2
Patrick Cantlay, United States72-71-70—213+3
Joohyung Kim, South Korea72-68-73—213+3
David Lingmerth, Sweden67-72-74—213+3
Thomas Pieters, Belgium72-68-73—213+3
Adam Schenk, United States70-70-73—213+3
Jordan Spieth, United States72-70-71—213+3
Justin Thomas, United States69-72-72—213+3
Cameron Tringale, United States71-71-71—213+3
Richard Bland, England70-72-72—214+4
Beau Hossler, United States69-67-78—214+4
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada72-69-73—214+4
Marc Leishman, Australia70-71-73—214+4
Andrew Putnam, United States72-68-74—214+4
Xander Schauffele, United States70-69-75—214+4
Adam Scott, Australia69-73-72—214+4
Joseph Bramlett, United States71-72-72—215+5
Brooks Koepka, United States73-67-75—215+5
Justin Rose, England68-73-74—215+5
Sam Stevens, United States71-72-72—215+5
Travis Vick, United States70-69-76—215+5
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea71-72-73—216+6
Guido Migliozzi, Italy72-70-74—216+6
Patrick Reed, United States70-71-75—216+6
Todd Sinnott, Australia71-71-74—216+6
Sam Bennett, United States70-73-74—217+7
MJ Daffue, South Africa67-72-78—217+7
Chris Gotterup, United States73-69-75—217+7
Max Homa, United States69-73-75—217+7
Joaquin Niemann, Chile71-70-76—217+7
Callum Tarren, England67-72-78—217+7
Bryson DeChambeau, United States71-71-76—218+8
Austin Greaser, United States72-70-76—218+8
Grayson Murray, United States75-67-76—218+8
Wil Besseling, Netherlands71-71-77—219+9
Tyrrell Hatton, England72-71-76—219+9
Brandon Matthews, United States71-69-79—219+9
Chris Naegel, United States73-69-77—219+9
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden71-70-78—219+9
Harris English, United States73-69-78—220+10
Stewart Hagestad, United States73-70-79—222+12

