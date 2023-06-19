|Wyndham Clark, United States (600), $3,600,000
|64-67-69-70—270
|-10
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (330), $2,160,000
|65-67-69-70—271
|-9
|Scottie Scheffler, United States (210), $1,413,430
|67-68-68-70—273
|-7
|Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $990,867
|69-67-71-67—274
|-6
|Tommy Fleetwood, England (110), $738,934
|73-69-70-63—275
|-5
|Rickie Fowler, United States (110), $738,934
|62-68-70-75—275
|-5
|Min Woo Lee, Australia (0), $738,934
|69-65-74-67—275
|-5
|Harris English, United States (91), $562,809
|67-66-71-72—276
|-4
|Tom Kim, South Korea (91), $562,809
|73-68-66-69—276
|-4
|Austin Eckroat, United States (75), $435,018
|71-68-73-65—277
|-3
|Jon Rahm, Spain (75), $435,018
|69-73-70-65—277
|-3
|Xander Schauffele, United States (75), $435,018
|62-70-73-72—277
|-3
|Dustin Johnson, United States (0), $435,018
|64-70-71-72—277
|-3
|Patrick Cantlay, United States (61), $332,343
|71-71-67-69—278
|-2
|Russell Henley, United States (61), $332,343
|71-71-68-68—278
|-2
|Collin Morikawa, United States (61), $332,343
|71-69-69-69—278
|-2
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England (56), $284,167
|71-70-68-70—279
|-1
|Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $284,167
|71-69-70-69—279
|-1
|Viktor Hovland, Norway (53), $258,662
|69-70-69-72—280
|E
|Nick Hardy, United States (44), $200,152
|70-69-75-67—281
|+1
|Shane Lowry, Ireland (44), $200,152
|72-70-68-71—281
|+1
|Denny McCarthy, United States (44), $200,152
|71-67-73-70—281
|+1
|Keith Mitchell, United States (44), $200,152
|68-71-71-71—281
|+1
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $200,152
|67-72-68-74—281
|+1
|Ryutaro Nagano, Japan (0), $200,152
|71-67-68-75—281
|+1
|Jordan L. Smith, England (0), $200,152
|70-71-74-66—281
|+1
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland (33), $143,295
|73-69-67-73—282
|+2
|Tyrrell Hatton, England (33), $143,295
|74-67-69-72—282
|+2
|Justin Suh, United States (33), $143,295
|69-69-72-72—282
|+2
|Sahith Theegala, United States (33), $143,295
|74-66-73-69—282
|+2
|Sergio Garcia, Spain (0), $143,295
|70-71-71-70—282
|+2
|Sam Burns, United States (24), $108,001
|69-70-71-73—283
|+3
|Tony Finau, United States (24), $108,001
|68-69-72-74—283
|+3
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (24), $108,001
|72-69-67-75—283
|+3
|Patrick Rodgers, United States (24), $108,001
|71-69-71-72—283
|+3
|Dylan Wu, United States (24), $108,001
|68-70-73-72—283
|+3
|Cameron Young, United States (24), $108,001
|72-70-68-73—283
|+3
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile (0), $108,001
|68-72-70-73—283
|+3
|Eric Cole, United States (18), $85,441
|69-70-71-74—284
|+4
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea (0), $85,441
|67-72-71-74—284
|+4
|David Puig, Spain (0), $85,441
|69-73-75-67—284
|+4
|Gordon Sargent, United States (0), $0
|69-71-75-69—284
|+4
|Brian Harman, United States (12), $66,525
|65-73-72-75—285
|+5
|Billy Horschel, United States (12), $66,525
|73-67-71-74—285
|+5
|Andrew Putnam, United States (12), $66,525
|68-71-73-73—285
|+5
|Sam Stevens, United States (12), $66,525
|75-67-70-73—285
|+5
|Sam Bennett, United States (0), $66,525
|67-68-79-71—285
|+5
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand (0), $66,525
|68-74-69-74—285
|+5
|Charley Hoffman, United States (9), $49,224
|71-67-75-73—286
|+6
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada (9), $49,224
|67-73-75-71—286
|+6
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia (9), $49,224
|68-74-72-72—286
|+6
|Kevin Streelman, United States (9), $49,224
|72-69-71-74—286
|+6
|Gary Woodland, United States (9), $49,224
|70-68-73-75—286
|+6
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico (0), $45,271
|70-72-74-71—287
|+7
|Romain Langasque, France (0), $45,271
|71-68-77-71—287
|+7
|Ryan Gerard, United States (0), $44,421
|69-70-76-73—288
|+8
|Patrick Reed, United States (0), $44,421
|72-69-78-69—288
|+8
|Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan (0), $43,783
|69-71-75-74—289
|+9
|Adam Hadwin, Canada (6), $43,358
|70-72-74-75—291
|+11
|Adam Svensson, Canada (6), $42,721
|71-70-77-74—292
|+12
|Jacob Solomon, United States (0), $42,721
|68-73-77-74—292
|+12
|Ben Carr, United States (0), $0
|70-72-75-76—293
|+13
|Ryo Ishikawa, Japan (0), $42,080
|69-73-78-74—294
|+14
|Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa (0), $0
|70-72-74-79—295
|+15
|Maxwell Moldovan, United States (0), $0
|71-71-76-79—297
|+17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.