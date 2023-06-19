Sunday

At North Course

Los Angeles

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70

Final Round

Wyndham Clark, United States (600), $3,600,00064-67-69-70—270-10
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (330), $2,160,00065-67-69-70—271-9
Scottie Scheffler, United States (210), $1,413,43067-68-68-70—273-7
Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $990,86769-67-71-67—274-6
Tommy Fleetwood, England (110), $738,93473-69-70-63—275-5
Rickie Fowler, United States (110), $738,93462-68-70-75—275-5
Min Woo Lee, Australia (0), $738,93469-65-74-67—275-5
Harris English, United States (91), $562,80967-66-71-72—276-4
Tom Kim, South Korea (91), $562,80973-68-66-69—276-4
Austin Eckroat, United States (75), $435,01871-68-73-65—277-3
Jon Rahm, Spain (75), $435,01869-73-70-65—277-3
Xander Schauffele, United States (75), $435,01862-70-73-72—277-3
Dustin Johnson, United States (0), $435,01864-70-71-72—277-3
Patrick Cantlay, United States (61), $332,34371-71-67-69—278-2
Russell Henley, United States (61), $332,34371-71-68-68—278-2
Collin Morikawa, United States (61), $332,34371-69-69-69—278-2
Matt Fitzpatrick, England (56), $284,16771-70-68-70—279-1
Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $284,16771-69-70-69—279-1
Viktor Hovland, Norway (53), $258,66269-70-69-72—280E
Nick Hardy, United States (44), $200,15270-69-75-67—281+1
Shane Lowry, Ireland (44), $200,15272-70-68-71—281+1
Denny McCarthy, United States (44), $200,15271-67-73-70—281+1
Keith Mitchell, United States (44), $200,15268-71-71-71—281+1
Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $200,15267-72-68-74—281+1
Ryutaro Nagano, Japan (0), $200,15271-67-68-75—281+1
Jordan L. Smith, England (0), $200,15270-71-74-66—281+1
Padraig Harrington, Ireland (33), $143,29573-69-67-73—282+2
Tyrrell Hatton, England (33), $143,29574-67-69-72—282+2
Justin Suh, United States (33), $143,29569-69-72-72—282+2
Sahith Theegala, United States (33), $143,29574-66-73-69—282+2
Sergio Garcia, Spain (0), $143,29570-71-71-70—282+2
Sam Burns, United States (24), $108,00169-70-71-73—283+3
Tony Finau, United States (24), $108,00168-69-72-74—283+3
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (24), $108,00172-69-67-75—283+3
Patrick Rodgers, United States (24), $108,00171-69-71-72—283+3
Dylan Wu, United States (24), $108,00168-70-73-72—283+3
Cameron Young, United States (24), $108,00172-70-68-73—283+3
Joaquin Niemann, Chile (0), $108,00168-72-70-73—283+3
Eric Cole, United States (18), $85,44169-70-71-74—284+4
Si Woo Kim, South Korea (0), $85,44167-72-71-74—284+4
David Puig, Spain (0), $85,44169-73-75-67—284+4
Gordon Sargent, United States (0), $069-71-75-69—284+4
Brian Harman, United States (12), $66,52565-73-72-75—285+5
Billy Horschel, United States (12), $66,52573-67-71-74—285+5
Andrew Putnam, United States (12), $66,52568-71-73-73—285+5
Sam Stevens, United States (12), $66,52575-67-70-73—285+5
Sam Bennett, United States (0), $66,52567-68-79-71—285+5
Ryan Fox, New Zealand (0), $66,52568-74-69-74—285+5
Charley Hoffman, United States (9), $49,22471-67-75-73—286+6
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada (9), $49,22467-73-75-71—286+6
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia (9), $49,22468-74-72-72—286+6
Kevin Streelman, United States (9), $49,22472-69-71-74—286+6
Gary Woodland, United States (9), $49,22470-68-73-75—286+6
Abraham Ancer, Mexico (0), $45,27170-72-74-71—287+7
Romain Langasque, France (0), $45,27171-68-77-71—287+7
Ryan Gerard, United States (0), $44,42169-70-76-73—288+8
Patrick Reed, United States (0), $44,42172-69-78-69—288+8
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan (0), $43,78369-71-75-74—289+9
Adam Hadwin, Canada (6), $43,35870-72-74-75—291+11
Adam Svensson, Canada (6), $42,72171-70-77-74—292+12
Jacob Solomon, United States (0), $42,72168-73-77-74—292+12
Ben Carr, United States (0), $070-72-75-76—293+13
Ryo Ishikawa, Japan (0), $42,08069-73-78-74—294+14
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa (0), $070-72-74-79—295+15
Maxwell Moldovan, United States (0), $071-71-76-79—297+17

