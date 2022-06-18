Saturday

At The Country Club of Brookline

Brookline, Mass.

Purse: $17.5 million

Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70

Third Round

Matt Fitzpatrick, England68-70-68—206
Will Zalatoris, United States69-70-67—206
Jon Rahm, Spain69-67-71—207
Keegan Bradley, United States70-69-69—208
Adam Hadwin, Canada66-72-70—208
Scottie Scheffler, United States70-67-71—208
Sam Burns, United States71-67-71—209
Joel Dahmen, United States67-68-74—209
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland67-69-73—209
Nick Hardy, United States69-68-73—210
Hayden Buckley, United States68-68-75—211
Denny McCarthy, United States73-70-68—211
Matthew NeSmith, United States68-69-74—211
Seamus Power, Ireland71-70-70—211
Aaron Wise, United States68-68-75—211
Gary Woodland, United States69-73-69—211
Brian Harman, United States68-69-75—212
Dustin Johnson, United States68-73-71—212
Min Woo Lee, Australia73-70-69—212
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan70-70-72—212
Collin Morikawa, United States69-66-77—212
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia74-69-69—212
Davis Riley, United States72-67-73—212
Patrick Rodgers, United States69-68-75—212
Patrick Cantlay, United States72-71-70—213
Joohyung Kim, South Korea72-68-73—213
David Lingmerth, Sweden67-72-74—213
Thomas Pieters, Belgium72-68-73—213
Adam Schenk, United States70-70-73—213
Jordan Spieth, United States72-70-71—213
Justin Thomas, United States69-72-72—213
Cameron Tringale, United States71-71-71—213
Richard Bland, England70-72-72—214
Beau Hossler, United States69-67-78—214
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada72-69-73—214
Marc Leishman, Australia70-71-73—214
Andrew Putnam, United States72-68-74—214
Xander Schauffele, United States70-69-75—214
Adam Scott, Australia69-73-72—214
Joseph Bramlett, United States71-72-72—215
Brooks Koepka, United States73-67-75—215
Justin Rose, England68-73-74—215
Sam Stevens, United States71-72-72—215
Travis Vick, United States70-69-76—215
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea71-72-73—216
Guido Migliozzi, Italy72-70-74—216
Patrick Reed, United States70-71-75—216
Todd Sinnott, Australia71-71-74—216
Sam Bennett, United States70-73-74—217
MJ Daffue, South Africa67-72-78—217
Chris Gotterup, United States73-69-75—217
Max Homa, United States69-73-75—217
Joaquin Niemann, Chile71-70-76—217
Callum Tarren, England67-72-78—217
Bryson DeChambeau, United States71-71-76—218
Austin Greaser, United States72-70-76—218
Grayson Murray, United States75-67-76—218
Wil Besseling, Netherlands71-71-77—219
Tyrrell Hatton, England72-71-76—219
Brandon Matthews, United States71-69-79—219
Chris Naegel, United States73-69-77—219
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden71-70-78—219
Harris English, United States73-69-78—220
Stewart Hagestad, United States73-70-79—222

