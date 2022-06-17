Friday

At The Country Club of Brookline

Brookline, Mass.

Purse: $17.5 million

Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70

Second Round

Joel Dahmen, United States67-68—135
Collin Morikawa, United States69-66—135
Hayden Buckley, United States68-68—136
Beau Hossler, United States69-67—136
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland67-69—136
Jon Rahm, Spain69-67—136
Aaron Wise, United States68-68—136
Nick Hardy, United States69-68—137
Brian Harman, United States68-69—137
Matthew NeSmith, United States68-69—137
Patrick Rodgers, United States69-68—137
Scottie Scheffler, United States70-67—137
Sam Burns, United States71-67—138
Matt Fitzpatrick, England68-70—138
Adam Hadwin, Canada66-72—138
Keegan Bradley, United States70-69—139
MJ Daffue, South Africa67-72—139
David Lingmerth, Sweden67-72—139
Davis Riley, United States72-67—139
Xander Schauffele, United States70-69—139
Callum Tarren, England67-72—139
Travis Vick, United States70-69—139
Will Zalatoris, United States69-70—139
Joohyung Kim, South Korea72-68—140
Brooks Koepka, United States73-67—140
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan70-70—140
Brandon Matthews, United States71-69—140
Thomas Pieters, Belgium72-68—140
Andrew Putnam, United States72-68—140
Adam Schenk, United States70-70—140
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada72-69—141
Dustin Johnson, United States68-73—141
Marc Leishman, Australia70-71—141
Joaquin Niemann, Chile71-70—141
Seamus Power, Ireland71-70—141
Patrick Reed, United States70-71—141
Justin Rose, England68-73—141
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden71-70—141
Justin Thomas, United States69-72—141
Wil Besseling, Netherlands71-71—142
Richard Bland, England70-72—142
Bryson DeChambeau, United States71-71—142
Harris English, United States73-69—142
Chris Gotterup, United States73-69—142
Austin Greaser, United States72-70—142
Max Homa, United States69-73—142
Guido Migliozzi, Italy72-70—142
Grayson Murray, United States75-67—142
Chris Naegel, United States73-69—142
Adam Scott, Australia69-73—142
Todd Sinnott, Australia71-71—142
Jordan Spieth, United States72-70—142
Cameron Tringale, United States71-71—142
Gary Woodland, United States69-73—142
Sam Bennett, United States70-73—143
Joseph Bramlett, United States71-72—143
Patrick Cantlay, United States72-71—143
Stewart Hagestad, United States73-70—143
Tyrrell Hatton, England72-71—143
Min Woo Lee, Australia73-70—143
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea71-72—143
Denny McCarthy, United States73-70—143
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia74-69—143
Sam Stevens, United States71-72—143

Missed Cut

Erik Barnes, United States71-73—144
Stewart Cink, United States73-71—144
Wyndham Clark, United States70-74—144
Corey Conners, Canada71-73—144
Jim Furyk, United States74-70—144
Sergio Garcia, Spain74-70—144
Billy Horschel, United States73-71—144
Sungjae Im, South Korea72-72—144
Kevin Kisner, United States73-71—144
Jason Kokrak, United States69-75—144
Shane Lowry, Ireland72-72—144
Matthew McCarty, United States71-73—144
Mito Pereira, Chile70-74—144
James Piot, United States69-75—144
Kalle Samooja, Finland77-67—144
Webb Simpson, United States70-74—144
Cameron Young, United States72-72—144
Daniel Berger, United States70-75—145
Tony Finau, United States73-72—145
Ryan Fox, New Zealand74-71—145
Talor Gooch, United States74-71—145
Branden Grace, South Africa76-69—145
Tom Hoge, United States73-72—145
Si Woo Kim, South Korea76-69—145
Chan Kim, United States73-72—145
Satoshi Kodaira, Japan74-71—145
Luke List, United States72-73—145
Taylor Montgomery, United States72-73—145
Kevin Na, United States75-70—145
Ben Silverman, Canada72-73—145
Brian Stuard, United States73-72—145
Nick Taylor, Canada73-72—145
Harold Varner III, United States72-73—145
Russell Henley, United States76-70—146
Sam Horsfield, England73-73—146
Troy Merritt, United States75-71—146
Francesco Molinari, Italy73-73—146
Alex Noren, Sweden73-73—146
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa77-69—146
Davis Shore, United States74-72—146
Roger Sloan, Canada76-70—146
Cameron Smith, Australia72-74—146
Scott Stallings, United States74-72—146
Michael Thorbjornsen, United States77-69—146
Adri Arnaus, Spain76-71—147
Jonas Blixt, Sweden75-72—147
Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Belgium72-75—147
Tommy Fleetwood, England72-75—147
Ryan Gerard, United States74-73—147
Lanto Griffin, United States72-75—147
Bo Hoag, United States72-75—147
Viktor Hovland, Norway70-77—147
Kurt Kitayama, United States74-73—147
Maxwell Moldovan, United States75-72—147
Andrew Novak, United States73-74—147
Victor Perez, France73-74—147
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan77-71—148
Patton Kizzire, United States74-74—148
Keita Nakajima, Japan73-75—148
Shaun Norris, South Africa70-78—148
Andrew Beckler, United States78-71—149
Brady Calkins, United States76-73—149
Kevin Chappell, United States73-76—149
William Mouw, United States75-74—149
Chase Seiffert, United States74-75—149
Sepp Straka, Austria77-72—149
Daijiro Izumida, Japan73-77—150
Yannik Paul, Germany77-73—150
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa78-72—150
Harry Hall, England74-77—151
Danny Lee, New Zealand76-75—151
Richard Mansell, England77-74—151
Phil Mickelson, United States78-73—151
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark75-76—151
Charles Reiter, United States76-75—151
Laird Shepherd, England75-76—151
Fred Biondi, Brazil79-73—152
Nick Dunlap, United States78-74—152
Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Japan74-78—152
Lucas Herbert, Australia74-79—153
Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan76-77—153
Ben Lorenz, United States77-76—153
Fran Quinn, United States76-77—153
Jesse Mueller, United States80-74—154
Isaiah Salinda, United States79-75—154
Luke Gannon, United States76-80—156
Jediah Morgan, Australia82-74—156
Caleb Manuel, United States83-74—157
Marcel Schneider, Germany78-79—157
Sean Crocker, United States83-75—158
Sean Jacklin, Scotland78-80—158
Keith Greene, United States83-81—164

