|Erik Barnes, United States
|71-73—144
|Stewart Cink, United States
|73-71—144
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|70-74—144
|Corey Conners, Canada
|71-73—144
|Jim Furyk, United States
|74-70—144
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|74-70—144
|Billy Horschel, United States
|73-71—144
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|72-72—144
|Kevin Kisner, United States
|73-71—144
|Jason Kokrak, United States
|69-75—144
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|72-72—144
|Matthew McCarty, United States
|71-73—144
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|70-74—144
|James Piot, United States
|69-75—144
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|77-67—144
|Webb Simpson, United States
|70-74—144
|Cameron Young, United States
|72-72—144
|Daniel Berger, United States
|70-75—145
|Tony Finau, United States
|73-72—145
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|74-71—145
|Talor Gooch, United States
|74-71—145
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|76-69—145
|Tom Hoge, United States
|73-72—145
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|76-69—145
|Chan Kim, United States
|73-72—145
|Satoshi Kodaira, Japan
|74-71—145
|Luke List, United States
|72-73—145
|Taylor Montgomery, United States
|72-73—145
|Kevin Na, United States
|75-70—145
|Ben Silverman, Canada
|72-73—145
|Brian Stuard, United States
|73-72—145
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|73-72—145
|Harold Varner III, United States
|72-73—145
|Russell Henley, United States
|76-70—146
|Sam Horsfield, England
|73-73—146
|Troy Merritt, United States
|75-71—146
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|73-73—146
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|73-73—146
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|77-69—146
|Davis Shore, United States
|74-72—146
|Roger Sloan, Canada
|76-70—146
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|72-74—146
|Scott Stallings, United States
|74-72—146
|Michael Thorbjornsen, United States
|77-69—146
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|76-71—147
|Jonas Blixt, Sweden
|75-72—147
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Belgium
|72-75—147
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|72-75—147
|Ryan Gerard, United States
|74-73—147
|Lanto Griffin, United States
|72-75—147
|Bo Hoag, United States
|72-75—147
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|70-77—147
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|74-73—147
|Maxwell Moldovan, United States
|75-72—147
|Andrew Novak, United States
|73-74—147
|Victor Perez, France
|73-74—147
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|77-71—148
|Patton Kizzire, United States
|74-74—148
|Keita Nakajima, Japan
|73-75—148
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|70-78—148
|Andrew Beckler, United States
|78-71—149
|Brady Calkins, United States
|76-73—149
|Kevin Chappell, United States
|73-76—149
|William Mouw, United States
|75-74—149
|Chase Seiffert, United States
|74-75—149
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|77-72—149
|Daijiro Izumida, Japan
|73-77—150
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|77-73—150
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|78-72—150
|Harry Hall, England
|74-77—151
|Danny Lee, New Zealand
|76-75—151
|Richard Mansell, England
|77-74—151
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|78-73—151
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|75-76—151
|Charles Reiter, United States
|76-75—151
|Laird Shepherd, England
|75-76—151
|Fred Biondi, Brazil
|79-73—152
|Nick Dunlap, United States
|78-74—152
|Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Japan
|74-78—152
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|74-79—153
|Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan
|76-77—153
|Ben Lorenz, United States
|77-76—153
|Fran Quinn, United States
|76-77—153
|Jesse Mueller, United States
|80-74—154
|Isaiah Salinda, United States
|79-75—154
|Luke Gannon, United States
|76-80—156
|Jediah Morgan, Australia
|82-74—156
|Caleb Manuel, United States
|83-74—157
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|78-79—157
|Sean Crocker, United States
|83-75—158
|Sean Jacklin, Scotland
|78-80—158
|Keith Greene, United States
|83-81—164
