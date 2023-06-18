Sunday

At North Course

Los Angeles

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70

Final Round

Wyndham Clark, United States (600), $3,600,00064-67-69-70—270
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (330), $2,160,00065-67-69-70—271
Scottie Scheffler, United States (210), $1,413,43067-68-68-70—273
Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $990,86769-67-71-67—274
Tommy Fleetwood, England (110), $738,93473-69-70-63—275
Rickie Fowler, United States (110), $738,93462-68-70-75—275
Min Woo Lee, Australia (0), $738,93469-65-74-67—275
Harris English, United States (91), $562,80967-66-71-72—276
Tom Kim, South Korea (91), $562,80973-68-66-69—276
Austin Eckroat, United States (75), $435,01871-68-73-65—277
Jon Rahm, Spain (75), $435,01869-73-70-65—277
Xander Schauffele, United States (75), $435,01862-70-73-72—277
Dustin Johnson, United States (0), $435,01864-70-71-72—277
Patrick Cantlay, United States (61), $332,34371-71-67-69—278
Russell Henley, United States (61), $332,34371-71-68-68—278
Collin Morikawa, United States (61), $332,34371-69-69-69—278
Matt Fitzpatrick, England (56), $284,16771-70-68-70—279
Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $284,16771-69-70-69—279
Viktor Hovland, Norway (53), $258,66269-70-69-72—280
Nick Hardy, United States (44), $200,15270-69-75-67—281
Shane Lowry, Ireland (44), $200,15272-70-68-71—281
Denny McCarthy, United States (44), $200,15271-67-73-70—281
Keith Mitchell, United States (44), $200,15268-71-71-71—281
Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $200,15267-72-68-74—281
Ryutaro Nagano, Japan (0), $200,15271-67-68-75—281
Jordan L. Smith, England (0), $200,15270-71-74-66—281
Padraig Harrington, Ireland (33), $143,29573-69-67-73—282
Tyrrell Hatton, England (33), $143,29574-67-69-72—282
Justin Suh, United States (33), $143,29569-69-72-72—282
Sahith Theegala, United States (33), $143,29574-66-73-69—282
Sergio Garcia, Spain (0), $143,29570-71-71-70—282
Sam Burns, United States (24), $108,00169-70-71-73—283
Tony Finau, United States (24), $108,00168-69-72-74—283
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (24), $108,00172-69-67-75—283
Patrick Rodgers, United States (24), $108,00171-69-71-72—283
Dylan Wu, United States (24), $108,00168-70-73-72—283
Cameron Young, United States (24), $108,00172-70-68-73—283
Joaquin Niemann, Chile (0), $108,00168-72-70-73—283
Eric Cole, United States69-70-71-74—284
Si Woo Kim, South Korea67-72-71-74—284
David Puig, Spain69-73-75-67—284
Gordon Sargent, United States69-71-75-69—284
Sam Bennett, United States67-68-79-71—285
Ryan Fox, New Zealand68-74-69-74—285
Brian Harman, United States65-73-72-75—285
Billy Horschel, United States73-67-71-74—285
Andrew Putnam, United States68-71-73-73—285
Sam Stevens, United States75-67-70-73—285
Charley Hoffman, United States71-67-75-73—286
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada67-73-75-71—286
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia68-74-72-72—286
Kevin Streelman, United States72-69-71-74—286
Gary Woodland, United States70-68-73-75—286
Abraham Ancer, Mexico70-72-74-71—287
Romain Langasque, France71-68-77-71—287
Ryan Gerard, United States69-70-76-73—288
Patrick Reed, United States72-69-78-69—288
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan69-71-75-74—289
Adam Hadwin, Canada70-72-74-75—291
Jacob Solomon, United States68-73-77-74—292
Adam Svensson, Canada71-70-77-74—292
Ben Carr, United States70-72-75-76—293
Ryo Ishikawa, Japan69-73-78-74—294
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa70-72-74-79—295
Maxwell Moldovan, United States71-71-76-79—297

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you