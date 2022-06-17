June 16-19
At The Country Club
Brookline, Mass.
All Times EDT
(a-amateur)
Saturday
Third Round

9:49 a.m. — Joseph Bramlett, a-Stewart Hagestad

10 a.m. — Sebastián Muñoz, Patrick Cantlay

10:11 a.m. — a-Sam Bennett, Denny McCarthy

10:22 a.m. — Sam Stevens, K.H. Lee

10:33 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Tyrrell Hatton

10:44 a.m. — Chris Naegel, Chris Gotterup

10:55 a.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Grayson Murray

11:06 a.m. — Max Homa, Adam Scott

11:22 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Wil Besseling

11:33 a.m. — Todd Sinnott, Richard Bland

11:44 a.m. — Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

11:55 a.m. — Gary Woodland, a-Austin Greaser

12:06 p.m. — Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes

12:17 p.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman

12:28 p.m. — Sebastian Söderberg, Patrick Reed

12:39 p.m. — Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson

12:55 p.m. — Séamus Power, Justin Thomas

1:06 p.m. — Adam Schenk, Hideki Matsuyama

1:17 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Brandon Matthews

1:28 p.m. — Joohyung Kim, Brooks Koepka

1:39 p.m. — Thomas Pieters, Will Zalatoris

1:50 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

2:01 p.m. — Davis Riley, David Lingmerth

2:12 p.m. — a-Travis Vick, Callum Tarren

2:28 p.m. — MJ Daffue, Adam Hadwin

2:39 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns

2:50 p.m. — Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers

3:01 p.m. — Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler

3:12 p.m. — Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler

3:23 p.m. — Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy

3:34 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Hayden Buckley

3:45 p.m. — Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa

