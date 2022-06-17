|June 16-19
|At The Country Club
|Brookline, Mass.
|All Times EDT
|(a-amateur)
|Saturday
|Third Round
9:49 a.m. — Joseph Bramlett, a-Stewart Hagestad
10 a.m. — Sebastián Muñoz, Patrick Cantlay
10:11 a.m. — a-Sam Bennett, Denny McCarthy
10:22 a.m. — Sam Stevens, K.H. Lee
10:33 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Tyrrell Hatton
10:44 a.m. — Chris Naegel, Chris Gotterup
10:55 a.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Grayson Murray
11:06 a.m. — Max Homa, Adam Scott
11:22 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Wil Besseling
11:33 a.m. — Todd Sinnott, Richard Bland
11:44 a.m. — Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
11:55 a.m. — Gary Woodland, a-Austin Greaser
12:06 p.m. — Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes
12:17 p.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman
12:28 p.m. — Sebastian Söderberg, Patrick Reed
12:39 p.m. — Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson
12:55 p.m. — Séamus Power, Justin Thomas
1:06 p.m. — Adam Schenk, Hideki Matsuyama
1:17 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Brandon Matthews
1:28 p.m. — Joohyung Kim, Brooks Koepka
1:39 p.m. — Thomas Pieters, Will Zalatoris
1:50 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele
2:01 p.m. — Davis Riley, David Lingmerth
2:12 p.m. — a-Travis Vick, Callum Tarren
2:28 p.m. — MJ Daffue, Adam Hadwin
2:39 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns
2:50 p.m. — Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers
3:01 p.m. — Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler
3:12 p.m. — Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler
3:23 p.m. — Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy
3:34 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Hayden Buckley
3:45 p.m. — Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa
