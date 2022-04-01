|All Times EDT
|(Won 3, Lost 2, Tied 1)
q-Thursday, Jan. 27 — United States 1, El Salvador 0
q-Sunday, Jan. 30 — Canada 2, United States 0
q-Wednesday, Feb. 2 — United States 3, Honduras 0
q-Thursday, March 24 — Mexico 0, United States 0
q-Sunday, March 27 — United States 5, Panama 1
q-Wednesday, March 30 — Costa Rica 2, United States
Wednesday, June 1 — exhibition
Sunday, June 5 — exhibition
Saturday, June 11 — CONCACAF Nations League
Tuesday, June 14 — CONCACAF Nations League
Friday, Sept. 23 — exhibition
Tuesday, Sept. 27 — exhibition
w-Monday, Nov. 21 — vs. Wales, Scotland or Ukraine at Al Rayyan, Qatar, 2 p.m.
w-Friday, Nov. 25 — vs. England at Al Khor, Qatar, 2 p.m.
w-Tuesday, Nov. 29 — vs. Iran at Doha, Qatar, 2 p.m.
November TBA — possible exhibition
Nov. 21-Dec. 18 — World Cup
q-World Cup qualifier
w-World Cup
