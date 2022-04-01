All Times EDT
(Won 3, Lost 2, Tied 1)

q-Thursday, Jan. 27 — United States 1, El Salvador 0

q-Sunday, Jan. 30 — Canada 2, United States 0

q-Wednesday, Feb. 2 — United States 3, Honduras 0

q-Thursday, March 24 — Mexico 0, United States 0

q-Sunday, March 27 — United States 5, Panama 1

q-Wednesday, March 30 — Costa Rica 2, United States

Wednesday, June 1 — exhibition

Sunday, June 5 — exhibition

Saturday, June 11 — CONCACAF Nations League

Tuesday, June 14 — CONCACAF Nations League

Friday, Sept. 23 — exhibition

Tuesday, Sept. 27 — exhibition

w-Monday, Nov. 21 — vs. Wales, Scotland or Ukraine at Al Rayyan, Qatar, 2 p.m.

w-Friday, Nov. 25 — vs. England at Al Khor, Qatar, 2 p.m.

w-Tuesday, Nov. 29 — vs. Iran at Doha, Qatar, 2 p.m.

November TBA — possible exhibition

Nov. 21-Dec. 18 — World Cup

q-World Cup qualifier

w-World Cup

