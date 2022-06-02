Thursday
At Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club
Southern Pines, N.C.
Purse: $10 million
Yardage: 6,546; Par: 71
(a)-amatuer

First Round Mina Harigae 30-34-64-7 Ingrid Lindblad (a) 30-35-65-6 Minjee Lee 33-34-67-4 Anna Nordqvist 36-31-67-4 Ryann O'Toole 33-34-67-4 Ally Ewing 31-37-68-3 Lexi Thompson 33-35-68-3 Allisen Corpuz 33-36-69-2 Annie Park 34-35-69-2 Madelene Sagstrom 33-36-69-2 Amy Olson 34-35-69-2 Matilda Castren 35-34-69-2 Jin Young Ko 34-35-69-2 Bronte Law 33-36-69-2 Moriya Jutanugarn 33-36-69-2 Sung Hyun Park 34-35-69-2 Sei Young Kim 34-35-69-2 Lauren Kim 34-36_70-1 Amanda Doherty 33-37_70-1 Eun-Hee Ji 34-36_70-1 Andrea Lee 32-38_70-1 Mao Saigo 35-35_70-1 Pajaree Anannarukarn 34-36_70-1 Sakura Koiwai 35-35_70-1 Hannah Green 34-36_70-1 Leona Maguire 34-36_70-1 Nelly Korda 33-37_70-1 Allison Emrey 35-36_71E Lilia Vu 34-37_71E Nasa Hataoka 34-37_71E Angel Yin 35-36_71E Beth Wu 34-37_71E Linnea Johansson 34-37_71E In-Kyung Kim 36-35_71E Sophia Popov 32-39_71E Megan Khang 36-35_71E Celine Boutier 37-34_71E Patty Tavatanakit 36-35_71E Hyejin Choi 35-36_71E Lizette Salas 36-35_71E Xiyu Janet Lin 37-34_71E Danielle Kang 35-36_71E Atthaya Thitikul 36-35_71E Ilhee Lee 36-35_71E Lauren Hartlage 34-37_71E Ami Gianchandani (a) 37-34_71E Caroline Masson 34-38_72+1 Pia Babnik 34-38_72+1 Yealimi Noh 35-37_72+1 Gaby Lopez 35-37_72+1 Alison Lee 34-38_72+1 Brooke Henderson 34-38_72+1 Jennifer Kupcho 36-36_72+1 Tiffany Chan 34-38_72+1 Jessica Korda 34-38_72+1 Lydia Ko 36-36_72+1 Marissa Steen 37-35_72+1 Sofia Garcia 36-36_72+1 Maude-Aimee LeBlanc 35-37_72+1 Stephanie Meadow 34-38_72+1 Bailey Shoemaker (a) 36-36_72+1 Georgia Hall 36-36_72+1 In Gee Chun 34-38_72+1 Hyo Joo Kim 33-39_72+1 Na Rin An 35-37_72+1 Rose Zhang (a) 36-36_72+1 Ingrid Gutierrez 34-39_73+2 Nicole Garcia 36-37_73+2 Kathleen Scavo 34-39_73+2 Alicia Joo 36-37_73+2 Grace Kim 36-37_73+2 So Mi Lee 36-37_73+2 Gemma Dryburgh 36-37_73+2 Ariya Jutanugarn 36-37_73+2 Marina Alex 37-36_73+2 Brittany Altomare 37-36_73+2 Frida Kinhult 36-37_73+2 Saki Baba (a) 35-38_73+2 Lydia Hall 38-35_73+2 Robynn Ree 37-36_73+2 Muni He 36-37_73+2 Bohyun Park (a) 36-37_73+2 Michelle Wie West 34-39_73+2 Yuna Nishimura 36-37_73+2 Jeongeun Lee6 35-38_73+2 Emma McMyler (a) 37-37_74+3 Jillian Hollis 35-39_74+3 Catherine Park (a) 36-38_74+3 Stacy Lewis 36-38_74+3 A Lim Kim 37-37_74+3 Jensen Castle (a) 35-39_74+3 Annika Sorenstam 37-37_74+3 So Yeon Ryu 34-40_74+3 Maja Stark 36-38_74+3 Lauren Gomez (a) 35-39_74+3 Daniela Darquea 35-39_74+3 Mayu Hamada 37-37_74+3 Yuna Takagi 34-40_74+3 Isi Gabsa 35-39_74+3 Gabriela Ruffels 35-39_74+3 Cheyenne Knight 36-38_74+3 Sara Im (a) 35-39_74+3 Paula Reto 37-37_74+3 Hae Ran Ryu 35-39_74+3 Carlota Ciganda 36-38_74+3 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 36-38_74+3 Ayaka Furue 32-42-74+3 Lucy Li 36-38_74+3 Julianne Alvarez 36-38_74+3 Britney Yada 37-37_74+3 Mariel Galdiano 37-38_75+4 Angela Stanford 36-39_75+4 Mel Reid 36-39_75+4 Louise Duncan (a) 38-37_75+4 Mirim Lee 39-36_75+4 Kylee Choi (a) 35-40_75+4 Jaye Marie Green 35-40_75+4 Lauren Kim (a) 37-38_75+4 Bianca Pagdanganan 36-39_75+4 Na Yeon Choi 35-40_75+4 Pernilla Lindberg 39-36_75+4 Charley Hull 37-38_75+4 Yuri Onishi 36-39_75+4 Smilla Sonderby 38-37_75+4 Anna Morgan (a) 36-40_76+5 Melanie Green (a) 37-39_76+5 Sarah Kemp 40-36_76+5 Minsol Kim (a) 36-40_76+5 Alexa Pano 39-37_76+5 Laney Frye (a) 35-41-76+5 Brittany Lang 37-39_76+5 Hinako Shibuno 39-37_76+5 Yuka Saso 39-38_77+6 Pornanong Phatlum 37-40_77+6 Karissa Kilby (a) 34-43-77+6 Wenbo Liu 40-37_77+6 Karen Kim 37-40_77+6 Yunxuan Michelle Zhang (a) 42-35_77+6 Dottie Ardina 36-42-78+7 Ai Suzuki 39-39_78+7 Auston Kim 37-41-78+7 Momoko Ueda 39-39_78+7 Jeonghyun Lee (a) 39-39_78+7 Malak Bouraeda (a) 36-43_79+8 Annabell Fuller (a) 39-40_79+8 Amy Yang 37-42_79+8 Lauren Miller (a) 38-42_80+9 Nika Ito (a) 41-39_80+9 Blakesly Brock (a) 38-42_80+9 Alexandra Forsterling (a) 37-43_80+9 Alyaa Abdul 41-40_81+10 Pauline Roussin 40-41_81+10 Anna Davis (a) 42-39_81+10 Natsumi Hayakawa 39-42_81+10 Gabby Lemieux 40-42_82+11 Bailey Davis (a) 40-47_87+16

