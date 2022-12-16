Miami (Ohio)067720
UAB10001424

First Quarter

UAB_Shropshire 10 pass from Hopkins (Quinn kick), 9:22.

UAB_FG Quinn 42, 3:31.

Second Quarter

M-OH_Hippenhammer 33 pass from A.Smith (kick failed), :34.

Third Quarter

M-OH_K.Davis 4 run (Nicholson kick), 5:44.

Fourth Quarter

UAB_J.Brown 3 run (Quinn kick), 13:29.

M-OH_K.Tracy 10 pass from A.Smith (Nicholson kick), 6:52.

UAB_J.Brown 12 run (Quinn kick), 1:33.

A_12,172.

M-OHUAB
First downs2024
Total Net Yards272390
Rushes-yards37-11038-138
Passing162252
Punt Returns1-252--8
Kickoff Returns0-01-0
Interceptions Ret.1-450-0
Comp-Att-Int15-27-017-28-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-242-12
Punts4-45.251-37.0
Fumbles-Lost0-03-2
Penalties-Yards5-507-75
Time of Possession26:4033:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami (Ohio), A.Smith 22-50, Shelton 8-31, Mozee 3-16, Davis 3-9, K.Tracy 1-4. UAB, J.Brown 24-116, Witherspoon 5-27, Hopkins 4-7, Gates 2-(minus 1), Zeno 3-(minus 11).

PASSING_Miami (Ohio), A.Smith 15-27-0-162. UAB, Hopkins 16-24-1-204, Zeno 1-4-0-48.

RECEIVING_Miami (Ohio), Davis 4-39, J.Walker 4-30, K.Tracy 3-22, Hippenhammer 2-43, Coldiron 1-15, Marshall 1-13. UAB, Shropshire 6-183, T.Palmer 3-18, Farrier 2-20, Boykin 2-19, J.Brown 2-6, McDonald 1-3, Payne 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami (Ohio), Nicholson 47.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

