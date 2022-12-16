|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|6
|7
|7
|—
|20
|UAB
|10
|0
|0
|14
|—
|24
First Quarter
UAB_Shropshire 10 pass from Hopkins (Quinn kick), 9:22.
UAB_FG Quinn 42, 3:31.
Second Quarter
M-OH_Hippenhammer 33 pass from A.Smith (kick failed), :34.
Third Quarter
M-OH_K.Davis 4 run (Nicholson kick), 5:44.
Fourth Quarter
UAB_J.Brown 3 run (Quinn kick), 13:29.
M-OH_K.Tracy 10 pass from A.Smith (Nicholson kick), 6:52.
UAB_J.Brown 12 run (Quinn kick), 1:33.
A_12,172.
|M-OH
|UAB
|First downs
|20
|24
|Total Net Yards
|272
|390
|Rushes-yards
|37-110
|38-138
|Passing
|162
|252
|Punt Returns
|1-25
|2--8
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-45
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-27-0
|17-28-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-24
|2-12
|Punts
|4-45.25
|1-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|5-50
|7-75
|Time of Possession
|26:40
|33:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami (Ohio), A.Smith 22-50, Shelton 8-31, Mozee 3-16, Davis 3-9, K.Tracy 1-4. UAB, J.Brown 24-116, Witherspoon 5-27, Hopkins 4-7, Gates 2-(minus 1), Zeno 3-(minus 11).
PASSING_Miami (Ohio), A.Smith 15-27-0-162. UAB, Hopkins 16-24-1-204, Zeno 1-4-0-48.
RECEIVING_Miami (Ohio), Davis 4-39, J.Walker 4-30, K.Tracy 3-22, Hippenhammer 2-43, Coldiron 1-15, Marshall 1-13. UAB, Shropshire 6-183, T.Palmer 3-18, Farrier 2-20, Boykin 2-19, J.Brown 2-6, McDonald 1-3, Payne 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami (Ohio), Nicholson 47.
