|Georgia Southern
|0
|7
|7
|7
|—
|21
|UAB
|7
|14
|0
|14
|—
|35
First Quarter
UAB_McBride 1 run (Quinn kick), 5:21.
Second Quarter
UAB_McDonald 5 pass from Hopkins (Quinn kick), 12:51.
UAB_McBride 31 run (Quinn kick), 9:57.
GASO_Burgess 6 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 5:43.
Third Quarter
GASO_White 71 run (Raynor kick), 3:12.
Fourth Quarter
UAB_McBride 27 run (Burkhardt kick), 14:54.
GASO_White 1 run (Raynor kick), 9:54.
UAB_McBride 4 run (Burkhardt kick), 4:47.
A_24,302.
|GASO
|UAB
|First downs
|23
|21
|Total Net Yards
|418
|413
|Rushes-yards
|33-214
|43-288
|Passing
|204
|125
|Punt Returns
|3-11
|2-50
|Kickoff Returns
|2-43
|2-58
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-61
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-50-3
|12-20-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|4-47.25
|4-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-42
|7-68
|Time of Possession
|28:14
|31:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Georgia Southern, White 14-116, Green 9-46, Arnold 6-28, Vantrease 4-24. UAB, McBride 28-223, J.Brown 11-42, Hopkins 2-21, Witherspoon 1-3, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Georgia Southern, Vantrease 24-50-3-204. UAB, Hopkins 12-19-0-125, Davis 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Georgia Southern, Hood 7-38, Burgess 4-48, Singleton 4-35, Arnold 4-29, White 2-40, McAfee 1-7, Jones 1-5, D.Lewis 1-2. UAB, T.Jones 3-20, T.Palmer 2-33, Boykin 2-15, J.Brown 2-15, McDonald 2-6, Davis 1-36.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia Southern, Lantz 54. UAB, Quinn 24, Quinn 21.
