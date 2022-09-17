Georgia Southern077721
UAB71401435

First Quarter

UAB_McBride 1 run (Quinn kick), 5:21.

Second Quarter

UAB_McDonald 5 pass from Hopkins (Quinn kick), 12:51.

UAB_McBride 31 run (Quinn kick), 9:57.

GASO_Burgess 6 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 5:43.

Third Quarter

GASO_White 71 run (Raynor kick), 3:12.

Fourth Quarter

UAB_McBride 27 run (Burkhardt kick), 14:54.

GASO_White 1 run (Raynor kick), 9:54.

UAB_McBride 4 run (Burkhardt kick), 4:47.

A_24,302.

GASOUAB
First downs2321
Total Net Yards418413
Rushes-yards33-21443-288
Passing204125
Punt Returns3-112-50
Kickoff Returns2-432-58
Interceptions Ret.0-03-61
Comp-Att-Int24-50-312-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-00-0
Punts4-47.254-47.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards4-427-68
Time of Possession28:1431:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Georgia Southern, White 14-116, Green 9-46, Arnold 6-28, Vantrease 4-24. UAB, McBride 28-223, J.Brown 11-42, Hopkins 2-21, Witherspoon 1-3, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Georgia Southern, Vantrease 24-50-3-204. UAB, Hopkins 12-19-0-125, Davis 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Georgia Southern, Hood 7-38, Burgess 4-48, Singleton 4-35, Arnold 4-29, White 2-40, McAfee 1-7, Jones 1-5, D.Lewis 1-2. UAB, T.Jones 3-20, T.Palmer 2-33, Boykin 2-15, J.Brown 2-15, McDonald 2-6, Davis 1-36.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia Southern, Lantz 54. UAB, Quinn 24, Quinn 21.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

