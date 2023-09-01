NC A&T30036
UAB7147735

First Quarter

UAB_J.Brown 10 run (Quinn kick), 9:32.

NCAT_FG Daffer 37, 2:23.

Second Quarter

UAB_J.Brown 4 run (Quinn kick), 12:07.

UAB_Palmer 4 pass from Zeno (Quinn kick), :25.

Third Quarter

UAB_T.Jones 34 pass from Zeno (Quinn kick), 4:21.

Fourth Quarter

NCAT_FG Daffer 33, 13:24.

UAB_Hooks 4 pass from Zeno (Quinn kick), :28.

A_25,363.

NCATUAB
First downs1229
Total Net Yards163458
Rushes-yards41-14730-167
Passing16291
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns3-702-41
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int2-8-038-41-0
Sacked-Yards Lost6-200-0
Punts3-42.6671-30.0
Fumbles-Lost1-01-1
Penalties-Yards2-105-45
Time of Possession28:5231:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_NC A&T, W.Graves 16-58, Christian 8-45, Brickhandler 12-36, Cooke 1-8, Dixon 2-7, White 2-(minus 7). UAB, J.Brown 6-47, Jacobs 10-42, Beebe 4-33, Zeno 5-31, Buckhaulter 1-8, Hooks 1-7, Witherspoon 3-(minus 1).

PASSING_NC A&T, Brickhandler 2-8-0-16. UAB, Zeno 38-41-0-291.

RECEIVING_NC A&T, Christian 1-9, Jones 1-7. UAB, Farrier 4-54, Palmer 4-35, J.Brown 4-33, Payne 4-26, Jacobs 4-3, Beebe 3-21, A.Thomas 3-15, Hooks 3-14, T.Jones 2-41, Rudolph 2-28, Damous 2-14, Witherspoon 2-3, Holt-Bennett 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_NC A&T, Daffer 48. UAB, Quinn 28.

