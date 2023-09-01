|NC A&T
|3
|0
|0
|3
|—
|6
|UAB
|7
|14
|7
|7
|—
|35
First Quarter
UAB_J.Brown 10 run (Quinn kick), 9:32.
NCAT_FG Daffer 37, 2:23.
Second Quarter
UAB_J.Brown 4 run (Quinn kick), 12:07.
UAB_Palmer 4 pass from Zeno (Quinn kick), :25.
Third Quarter
UAB_T.Jones 34 pass from Zeno (Quinn kick), 4:21.
Fourth Quarter
NCAT_FG Daffer 33, 13:24.
UAB_Hooks 4 pass from Zeno (Quinn kick), :28.
A_25,363.
|NCAT
|UAB
|First downs
|12
|29
|Total Net Yards
|163
|458
|Rushes-yards
|41-147
|30-167
|Passing
|16
|291
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-70
|2-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-8-0
|38-41-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-20
|0-0
|Punts
|3-42.667
|1-30.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|28:52
|31:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_NC A&T, W.Graves 16-58, Christian 8-45, Brickhandler 12-36, Cooke 1-8, Dixon 2-7, White 2-(minus 7). UAB, J.Brown 6-47, Jacobs 10-42, Beebe 4-33, Zeno 5-31, Buckhaulter 1-8, Hooks 1-7, Witherspoon 3-(minus 1).
PASSING_NC A&T, Brickhandler 2-8-0-16. UAB, Zeno 38-41-0-291.
RECEIVING_NC A&T, Christian 1-9, Jones 1-7. UAB, Farrier 4-54, Palmer 4-35, J.Brown 4-33, Payne 4-26, Jacobs 4-3, Beebe 3-21, A.Thomas 3-15, Hooks 3-14, T.Jones 2-41, Rudolph 2-28, Damous 2-14, Witherspoon 2-3, Holt-Bennett 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_NC A&T, Daffer 48. UAB, Quinn 28.
