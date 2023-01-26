LOUISIANA TECH (11-10)
I.Crawford 4-10 1-2 9, Hunter 1-8 0-0 2, Mangum 2-6 0-0 5, C.Williams 7-15 4-4 21, Willis 4-10 2-2 13, J.Crawford 3-8 1-2 9, T.Williams 0-5 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 8-10 59.
UAB (14-7)
Buffen 4-10 3-7 11, Jemison 6-8 0-0 12, L.Brewer 3-11 3-5 9, Gaines 6-14 5-8 19, Lovan 0-0 0-0 0, Toney 3-4 3-4 11, T.Brewer 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 3-6 3, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 17-30 65.
Halftime_Louisiana Tech 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 9-27 (C.Williams 3-7, Willis 3-8, J.Crawford 2-3, Mangum 1-3, I.Crawford 0-2, T.Williams 0-4), UAB 4-16 (Toney 2-3, Gaines 2-4, T.Brewer 0-1, Buffen 0-2, Johnson 0-2, L.Brewer 0-4). Fouled Out_Willis. Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 38 (I.Crawford 9), UAB 34 (Buffen 13). Assists_Louisiana Tech 12 (I.Crawford 6), UAB 13 (Gaines 6). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 22, UAB 11. A_4,015 (8,508).
