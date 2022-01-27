|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UAB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Buffen
|22
|2-8
|3-4
|1-6
|1
|2
|8
|Jemison
|33
|2-5
|0-0
|4-12
|1
|3
|4
|Jackson
|32
|5-11
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|10
|Lovan
|33
|3-10
|2-3
|1-5
|3
|2
|8
|Walker
|38
|8-17
|2-2
|0-2
|5
|2
|21
|Ertel
|21
|4-8
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|5
|10
|LeBlanc
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|1
|2
|Toney
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Brown
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|27-63
|7-9
|7-33
|13
|17
|68
Percentages: FG .429, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Walker 3-7, Ertel 2-5, Buffen 1-1, Brown 1-2, Lovan 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jemison 3, Lovan).
Turnovers: 9 (LeBlanc 2, Walker 2, Buffen, Ertel, Jackson, Jemison, Toney).
Steals: 8 (Jackson 2, Toney 2, Buffen, Jemison, LeBlanc, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamilton
|36
|5-14
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|0
|10
|Sharp
|38
|5-9
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|3
|11
|Frampton
|32
|3-4
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|9
|Justice
|33
|3-7
|3-3
|0-3
|5
|1
|10
|McKnight
|32
|3-11
|3-4
|1-5
|3
|0
|9
|Anderson
|25
|6-13
|4-7
|2-6
|2
|3
|16
|Butz
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cozart
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|11-17
|6-30
|11
|8
|65
Percentages: FG .431, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Frampton 3-4, Justice 1-5, McKnight 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Hamilton 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Sharp 6, Hamilton).
Turnovers: 15 (Justice 6, Anderson 3, Butz 2, McKnight 2, Frampton, Hamilton).
Steals: 3 (Hamilton, Justice, Sharp).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UAB
|34
|34
|—
|68
|W. Kentucky
|27
|38
|—
|65
A_4,136 (7,326).