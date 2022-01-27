FGFTReb
UABMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Buffen222-83-41-6128
Jemison332-50-04-12134
Jackson325-110-00-11110
Lovan333-102-31-5328
Walker388-172-20-25221
Ertel214-80-00-01510
LeBlanc141-10-01-7112
Toney51-10-00-0012
Brown21-20-00-0003
Totals20027-637-97-33131768

Percentages: FG .429, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Walker 3-7, Ertel 2-5, Buffen 1-1, Brown 1-2, Lovan 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jemison 3, Lovan).

Turnovers: 9 (LeBlanc 2, Walker 2, Buffen, Ertel, Jackson, Jemison, Toney).

Steals: 8 (Jackson 2, Toney 2, Buffen, Jemison, LeBlanc, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
W. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamilton365-140-11-41010
Sharp385-91-21-60311
Frampton323-40-01-6019
Justice333-73-30-35110
McKnight323-113-41-5309
Anderson256-134-72-62316
Butz20-00-00-0000
Cozart20-00-00-0000
Totals20025-5811-176-3011865

Percentages: FG .431, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Frampton 3-4, Justice 1-5, McKnight 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Hamilton 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Sharp 6, Hamilton).

Turnovers: 15 (Justice 6, Anderson 3, Butz 2, McKnight 2, Frampton, Hamilton).

Steals: 3 (Hamilton, Justice, Sharp).

Technical Fouls: None.

UAB343468
W. Kentucky273865

A_4,136 (7,326).

