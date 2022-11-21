FGFTReb
UABMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Buffen264-62-32-70210
Jemison212-53-42-4137
L.Brewer305-90-02-52314
Gaines181-33-40-1335
J.Walker354-143-40-35115
Lovan252-32-31-5006
Davis193-88-95-83314
T.Brewer144-60-11-5018
Toney90-01-20-0001
Bertram30-10-00-0000
Totals20025-5522-3013-38141680

Percentages: FG .455, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (L.Brewer 4-8, J.Walker 4-10, Bertram 0-1, Buffen 0-1, Gaines 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis, Jemison).

Turnovers: 13 (J.Walker 5, Gaines 3, Buffen, Jemison, L.Brewer, Lovan, T.Brewer).

Steals: 9 (Buffen 2, L.Brewer 2, Davis, Gaines, Jemison, Lovan, Toney).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SOUTH FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hines325-92-22-60412
Tchewa252-24-80-4038
Chaplin281-60-01-3122
Harris378-171-32-22322
Miguel326-161-11-25214
Conwell231-62-20-4125
C.Walker191-20-03-7242
Muordar30-00-00-0010
Boggs10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5810-169-28112165

Percentages: FG .414, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Harris 5-10, Conwell 1-4, Miguel 1-5, C.Walker 0-1, Hines 0-1, Chaplin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Boggs).

Turnovers: 13 (Harris 3, Miguel 3, Conwell 2, Hines 2, Tchewa 2, Chaplin).

Steals: 5 (Conwell 2, Chaplin, Hines, Tchewa).

Technical Fouls: None.

UAB423880
South Florida372865

.

