|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UAB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Buffen
|26
|4-6
|2-3
|2-7
|0
|2
|10
|Jemison
|21
|2-5
|3-4
|2-4
|1
|3
|7
|L.Brewer
|30
|5-9
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|3
|14
|Gaines
|18
|1-3
|3-4
|0-1
|3
|3
|5
|J.Walker
|35
|4-14
|3-4
|0-3
|5
|1
|15
|Lovan
|25
|2-3
|2-3
|1-5
|0
|0
|6
|Davis
|19
|3-8
|8-9
|5-8
|3
|3
|14
|T.Brewer
|14
|4-6
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|1
|8
|Toney
|9
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Bertram
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|22-30
|13-38
|14
|16
|80
Percentages: FG .455, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (L.Brewer 4-8, J.Walker 4-10, Bertram 0-1, Buffen 0-1, Gaines 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis, Jemison).
Turnovers: 13 (J.Walker 5, Gaines 3, Buffen, Jemison, L.Brewer, Lovan, T.Brewer).
Steals: 9 (Buffen 2, L.Brewer 2, Davis, Gaines, Jemison, Lovan, Toney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hines
|32
|5-9
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|4
|12
|Tchewa
|25
|2-2
|4-8
|0-4
|0
|3
|8
|Chaplin
|28
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|Harris
|37
|8-17
|1-3
|2-2
|2
|3
|22
|Miguel
|32
|6-16
|1-1
|1-2
|5
|2
|14
|Conwell
|23
|1-6
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|5
|C.Walker
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|3-7
|2
|4
|2
|Muordar
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Boggs
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|10-16
|9-28
|11
|21
|65
Percentages: FG .414, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Harris 5-10, Conwell 1-4, Miguel 1-5, C.Walker 0-1, Hines 0-1, Chaplin 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Boggs).
Turnovers: 13 (Harris 3, Miguel 3, Conwell 2, Hines 2, Tchewa 2, Chaplin).
Steals: 5 (Conwell 2, Chaplin, Hines, Tchewa).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UAB
|42
|38
|—
|80
|South Florida
|37
|28
|—
|65
.
