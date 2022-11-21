UAB (3-1)
Buffen 4-6 2-3 10, Jemison 2-5 3-4 7, L.Brewer 5-9 0-0 14, Gaines 1-3 3-4 5, J.Walker 4-14 3-4 15, Lovan 2-3 2-3 6, Davis 3-8 8-9 14, T.Brewer 4-6 0-1 8, Toney 0-0 1-2 1, Bertram 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 22-30 80.
SOUTH FLORIDA (0-5)
Hines 5-9 2-2 12, Tchewa 2-2 4-8 8, Chaplin 1-6 0-0 2, Harris 8-17 1-3 22, Miguel 6-16 1-1 14, Conwell 1-6 2-2 5, C.Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Muordar 0-0 0-0 0, Boggs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 10-16 65.
Halftime_UAB 42-37. 3-Point Goals_UAB 8-21 (L.Brewer 4-8, J.Walker 4-10, Bertram 0-1, Buffen 0-1, Gaines 0-1), South Florida 7-23 (Harris 5-10, Conwell 1-4, Miguel 1-5, Hines 0-1, C.Walker 0-1, Chaplin 0-2). Rebounds_UAB 38 (Davis 8), South Florida 28 (C.Walker 7). Assists_UAB 14 (J.Walker 5), South Florida 11 (Miguel 5). Total Fouls_UAB 16, South Florida 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.