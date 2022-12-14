|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bosmans-Verdonk
|23
|2-5
|1-1
|3-5
|2
|1
|5
|Brown
|36
|5-12
|2-4
|0-4
|1
|3
|13
|Jackson
|36
|7-17
|3-4
|3-3
|1
|3
|20
|Carter
|32
|4-7
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|13
|M.Johnson
|31
|5-12
|1-2
|2-5
|7
|2
|13
|Wright
|20
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|6
|Gray
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|3
|0
|Cooper
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-61
|8-13
|11-29
|15
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .426, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Carter 4-4, Jackson 3-8, M.Johnson 2-6, Brown 1-5, Wright 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gray 2, Jackson 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Jackson 5, Wright 2, Brown, Carter, Cooper, Gray, M.Johnson).
Steals: 4 (M.Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UAB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Brewer
|29
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|4
|Buffen
|34
|10-15
|4-4
|5-8
|1
|2
|25
|Jemison
|24
|0-6
|3-4
|5-7
|0
|2
|3
|Gaines
|30
|7-13
|3-3
|1-5
|3
|3
|19
|Walker
|35
|6-16
|5-5
|1-3
|7
|0
|22
|L.Brewer
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|4
|J.Davis
|16
|3-5
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|7
|E.Johnson
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lovan
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-67
|16-17
|14-36
|16
|13
|84
Percentages: FG .448, FT .941.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Walker 5-12, Gaines 2-4, Buffen 1-2, L.Brewer 0-1, T.Brewer 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jemison 3, Buffen).
Turnovers: 11 (Buffen 3, Gaines 3, T.Brewer 2, J.Davis, Jemison, Walker).
Steals: 6 (Buffen 2, L.Brewer 2, Gaines, Jemison).
Technical Fouls: None.
|South Carolina
|28
|42
|—
|70
|UAB
|42
|42
|—
|84
.
