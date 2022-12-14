FGFTReb
SOUTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bosmans-Verdonk232-51-13-5215
Brown365-122-40-41313
Jackson367-173-43-31320
Carter324-71-20-11113
M.Johnson315-121-22-57213
Wright203-70-01-2036
Gray140-10-02-7230
Cooper70-00-00-2110
Totals20026-618-1311-29151770

Percentages: FG .426, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Carter 4-4, Jackson 3-8, M.Johnson 2-6, Brown 1-5, Wright 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gray 2, Jackson 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Jackson 5, Wright 2, Brown, Carter, Cooper, Gray, M.Johnson).

Steals: 4 (M.Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UABMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Brewer292-60-01-4214
Buffen3410-154-45-81225
Jemison240-63-45-7023
Gaines307-133-31-53319
Walker356-165-51-37022
L.Brewer172-60-00-5124
J.Davis163-51-11-3227
E.Johnson90-00-00-0000
Lovan50-00-00-1010
Totals20030-6716-1714-36161384

Percentages: FG .448, FT .941.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Walker 5-12, Gaines 2-4, Buffen 1-2, L.Brewer 0-1, T.Brewer 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jemison 3, Buffen).

Turnovers: 11 (Buffen 3, Gaines 3, T.Brewer 2, J.Davis, Jemison, Walker).

Steals: 6 (Buffen 2, L.Brewer 2, Gaines, Jemison).

Technical Fouls: None.

South Carolina284270
UAB424284

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you