SOUTH CAROLINA (5-5)
Bosmans-Verdonk 2-5 1-1 5, Brown 5-12 2-4 13, Jackson 7-17 3-4 20, Carter 4-7 1-2 13, M.Johnson 5-12 1-2 13, Wright 3-7 0-0 6, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 8-13 70.
UAB (8-2)
T.Brewer 2-6 0-0 4, Buffen 10-15 4-4 25, Jemison 0-6 3-4 3, Gaines 7-13 3-3 19, Walker 6-16 5-5 22, L.Brewer 2-6 0-0 4, J.Davis 3-5 1-1 7, E.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Lovan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 16-17 84.
Halftime_UAB 42-28. 3-Point Goals_South Carolina 10-25 (Carter 4-4, Jackson 3-8, M.Johnson 2-6, Brown 1-5, Wright 0-2), UAB 8-20 (Walker 5-12, Gaines 2-4, Buffen 1-2, L.Brewer 0-1, T.Brewer 0-1). Rebounds_South Carolina 29 (Gray 7), UAB 36 (Buffen 8). Assists_South Carolina 15 (M.Johnson 7), UAB 16 (Walker 7). Total Fouls_South Carolina 17, UAB 13.
