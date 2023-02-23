RICE (17-11)
Fiedler 0-1 0-0 0, Evee 4-7 5-7 15, Mason 2-6 1-2 5, Olivari 4-11 0-0 10, Sheffield 4-10 0-0 10, Akuchie 3-5 3-4 9, Geron 0-4 0-1 0, Huseinovic 0-3 2-2 2, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Lieppert 0-4 0-0 0, Ufochukwu 2-3 0-0 4, Moffat 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 1-1 0-0 2, Peakes 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 11-16 57.
UAB (21-8)
T.Brewer 3-5 2-2 9, Buffen 6-11 0-0 14, Jemison 3-7 2-3 8, Lovan 2-3 2-4 6, Walker 10-19 6-6 32, Gaines 1-6 0-0 3, Toney 2-5 0-1 4, Davis 2-5 2-3 6, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Bertram 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-1 0, Donohoo 0-0 0-0 0, Sigmon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 14-20 85.
Halftime_UAB 55-24. 3-Point Goals_Rice 6-28 (Evee 2-4, Olivari 2-6, Sheffield 2-6, Akuchie 0-1, Jones 0-1, Mason 0-1, Geron 0-3, Huseinovic 0-3, Lieppert 0-3), UAB 11-27 (Walker 6-14, Buffen 2-4, T.Brewer 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Gaines 1-5, Toney 0-1). Rebounds_Rice 29 (Olivari 9), UAB 47 (Jemison 13). Assists_Rice 13 (Jones 3), UAB 18 (Walker 8). Total Fouls_Rice 14, UAB 14.
