FGFTReb
RICEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fiedler110-10-01-1210
Evee264-75-70-00115
Mason232-61-20-1115
Olivari274-110-01-92110
Sheffield254-100-01-30210
Akuchie193-53-40-2149
Geron130-40-10-1010
Huseinovic130-32-20-1002
Jones120-40-01-1300
Lieppert120-40-00-2210
Ufochukwu82-30-00-3014
Moffat30-00-00-2000
Myers31-10-00-0212
Peakes30-20-03-3000
Lewis20-10-00-0000
Totals20020-6211-167-29131457

Percentages: FG .323, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Evee 2-4, Olivari 2-6, Sheffield 2-6, Akuchie 0-1, Jones 0-1, Mason 0-1, Geron 0-3, Huseinovic 0-3, Lieppert 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones).

Turnovers: 12 (Olivari 5, Evee 2, Akuchie, Fiedler, Lieppert, Myers, Sheffield).

Steals: 7 (Geron 2, Huseinovic 2, Jones, Lieppert, Sheffield).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UABMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Brewer243-52-23-5219
Buffen256-110-01-41214
Jemison233-72-32-13048
Lovan232-32-42-6226
Walker2710-196-60-48132
Gaines191-60-02-2313
Toney192-50-10-6114
Davis172-52-30-3106
Johnson121-20-02-3013
Gordon40-00-00-1000
Bertram30-00-00-0000
Coleman20-10-10-0000
Donohoo10-00-00-0010
Sigmon10-00-00-0000
Totals20030-6414-2012-47181485

Percentages: FG .469, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Walker 6-14, Buffen 2-4, T.Brewer 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Gaines 1-5, Toney 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jemison 2, Buffen, Gaines).

Turnovers: 12 (Buffen 5, Jemison 3, Walker 2, Coleman, Lovan).

Steals: 8 (Gaines 3, Lovan 2, T.Brewer, Toney, Walker).

Technical Fouls: Buffen, 00:01 first; Brewer, 4:56 second.

Rice243357
UAB553085

.

