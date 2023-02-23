|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RICE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fiedler
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|0
|Evee
|26
|4-7
|5-7
|0-0
|0
|1
|15
|Mason
|23
|2-6
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Olivari
|27
|4-11
|0-0
|1-9
|2
|1
|10
|Sheffield
|25
|4-10
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|10
|Akuchie
|19
|3-5
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|4
|9
|Geron
|13
|0-4
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Huseinovic
|13
|0-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Jones
|12
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|0
|0
|Lieppert
|12
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|Ufochukwu
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|4
|Moffat
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Myers
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Peakes
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-62
|11-16
|7-29
|13
|14
|57
Percentages: FG .323, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Evee 2-4, Olivari 2-6, Sheffield 2-6, Akuchie 0-1, Jones 0-1, Mason 0-1, Geron 0-3, Huseinovic 0-3, Lieppert 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones).
Turnovers: 12 (Olivari 5, Evee 2, Akuchie, Fiedler, Lieppert, Myers, Sheffield).
Steals: 7 (Geron 2, Huseinovic 2, Jones, Lieppert, Sheffield).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UAB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Brewer
|24
|3-5
|2-2
|3-5
|2
|1
|9
|Buffen
|25
|6-11
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|14
|Jemison
|23
|3-7
|2-3
|2-13
|0
|4
|8
|Lovan
|23
|2-3
|2-4
|2-6
|2
|2
|6
|Walker
|27
|10-19
|6-6
|0-4
|8
|1
|32
|Gaines
|19
|1-6
|0-0
|2-2
|3
|1
|3
|Toney
|19
|2-5
|0-1
|0-6
|1
|1
|4
|Davis
|17
|2-5
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|0
|6
|Johnson
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|3
|Gordon
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bertram
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman
|2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Donohoo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Sigmon
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-64
|14-20
|12-47
|18
|14
|85
Percentages: FG .469, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Walker 6-14, Buffen 2-4, T.Brewer 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Gaines 1-5, Toney 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jemison 2, Buffen, Gaines).
Turnovers: 12 (Buffen 5, Jemison 3, Walker 2, Coleman, Lovan).
Steals: 8 (Gaines 3, Lovan 2, T.Brewer, Toney, Walker).
Technical Fouls: Buffen, 00:01 first; Brewer, 4:56 second.
|Rice
|24
|33
|—
|57
|UAB
|55
|30
|—
|85
.
