UAB (4-1)
Buffen 4-8 3-3 11, Jemison 4-5 1-2 9, L.Brewer 4-10 1-1 10, Gaines 6-14 2-2 14, Walker 11-22 3-3 30, Davis 2-5 1-1 5, Lovan 1-3 0-0 2, T.Brewer 3-5 0-0 6, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-72 11-12 87.
GEORGIA (4-2)
Lindsay 3-4 0-0 6, Moncrieffe 3-4 2-2 8, McBride 1-6 0-0 2, Oquendo 4-14 3-4 12, Roberts 4-9 1-1 9, Bridges 5-7 0-0 10, Hill 5-9 5-7 17, Holt 2-4 1-1 6, Abdur-Rahim 1-7 0-0 3, Anselem 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 28-64 12-16 73.
Halftime_Georgia 42-41. 3-Point Goals_UAB 6-24 (Walker 5-14, L.Brewer 1-5, Buffen 0-1, Gaines 0-2, Lovan 0-2), Georgia 5-21 (Hill 2-4, Holt 1-2, Oquendo 1-5, Abdur-Rahim 1-6, Roberts 0-1, McBride 0-3). Rebounds_UAB 34 (Jemison 9), Georgia 35 (Lindsay, Bridges 7). Assists_UAB 18 (Gaines 8), Georgia 7 (Roberts, Hill 2). Total Fouls_UAB 15, Georgia 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.