FGFTReb
UTAH VALLEY ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fuller346-122-53-81114
Bandaogo395-93-43-160114
Darthard354-132-22-42412
Harmon416-173-42-42316
Woodbury365-136-71-126316
Potter173-50-02-4017
Small121-22-20-0014
Nield111-31-10-1213
Totals22531-7419-2513-49131586

Percentages: FG .419, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Darthard 2-7, Bandaogo 1-1, Potter 1-1, Harmon 1-5, Nield 0-1, Small 0-1, Woodbury 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Fuller 2, Bandaogo, Harmon, Small).

Turnovers: 14 (Fuller 3, Woodbury 3, Darthard 2, Harmon 2, Nield 2, Bandaogo, Small).

Steals: 8 (Bandaogo 2, Harmon 2, Woodbury 2, Darthard, Potter).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UABMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Brewer4113-170-04-120130
Buffen222-72-21-6056
Jemison263-90-04-7046
Lovan230-34-60-2334
Walker415-236-71-56117
Gaines295-142-30-32213
Davis192-33-41-3237
Toney182-30-00-3125
L.Brewer60-00-00-1020
Totals22532-7917-2211-42142388

Percentages: FG .405, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (T.Brewer 4-5, Gaines 1-1, Toney 1-1, Walker 1-8, Buffen 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis, Gaines, Lovan, T.Brewer).

Turnovers: 10 (Gaines 3, Walker 3, Lovan 2, Jemison, T.Brewer).

Steals: 9 (T.Brewer 5, Jemison 2, Walker 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah Valley St.37371286
UAB41331488

A_2,931 (9,500).

