UTAH VALLEY ST. (28-9)
Fuller 6-12 2-5 14, Bandaogo 5-9 3-4 14, Darthard 4-13 2-2 12, Harmon 6-17 3-4 16, Woodbury 5-13 6-7 16, Potter 3-5 0-0 7, Small 1-2 2-2 4, Nield 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 31-74 19-25 86.
UAB (29-9)
T.Brewer 13-17 0-0 30, Buffen 2-7 2-2 6, Jemison 3-9 0-0 6, Lovan 0-3 4-6 4, Walker 5-23 6-7 17, Gaines 5-14 2-3 13, Davis 2-3 3-4 7, Toney 2-3 0-0 5, L.Brewer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-79 17-22 88.
Halftime_UAB 41-37. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley St. 5-20 (Darthard 2-7, Bandaogo 1-1, Potter 1-1, Harmon 1-5, Nield 0-1, Small 0-1, Woodbury 0-4), UAB 7-16 (T.Brewer 4-5, Gaines 1-1, Toney 1-1, Walker 1-8, Buffen 0-1). Fouled Out_Buffen. Rebounds_Utah Valley St. 49 (Bandaogo 16), UAB 42 (T.Brewer 12). Assists_Utah Valley St. 13 (Woodbury 6), UAB 14 (Walker 6). Total Fouls_Utah Valley St. 15, UAB 23. A_2,931 (9,500).
