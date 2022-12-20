CENT. ARKANSAS (5-7)
Cooper 5-12 3-3 16, Hunter 5-17 4-7 17, Olowokere 2-4 0-0 4, Kayouloud 6-13 3-4 15, Klintman 1-4 0-0 3, Cato 3-6 3-3 9, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0, Kirsipuu 0-1 0-0 0, Crafoord 1-2 0-0 2, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0, Daughtery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 13-17 66.
UALR (4-8)
Gardner 4-10 7-8 17, Gordon 5-9 2-2 12, John 2-6 1-3 5, Jefferson 4-8 2-2 12, Smith 3-9 4-4 11, White 3-8 1-2 10, Walker 2-6 2-3 6, Speaker 1-3 0-0 2, Palermo 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 19-24 75.
Halftime_UALR 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Arkansas 7-23 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2), UALR 8-25 (White 3-5, Gardner 2-5, Jefferson 2-6, Smith 1-5, Walker 0-4). Fouled Out_Kayouloud, Walker. Rebounds_Cent. Arkansas 32 (Kayouloud, Cato 7), UALR 46 (Gardner 13). Assists_Cent. Arkansas 9 (Olowokere 3), UALR 12 (Gardner 6). Total Fouls_Cent. Arkansas 22, UALR 17. A_2,766 (5,600).
