|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL POLY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Koroma
|16
|6-7
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|4
|14
|Stevenson
|34
|4-10
|5-6
|0-6
|0
|4
|14
|Fleming
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|2
|Sanders
|33
|1-8
|4-4
|3-6
|3
|3
|6
|Taylor
|19
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|4
|3
|Franklin
|29
|2-3
|1-2
|2-3
|3
|1
|6
|Hunter
|24
|3-6
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|4
|10
|Penn-Johnson
|18
|4-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|8
|Haller
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Prukop
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Jory
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-44
|14-18
|9-28
|9
|28
|63
Percentages: FG .500, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Koroma 2-2, Franklin 1-1, Stevenson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Sanders 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Koroma 3, Stevenson 2, Franklin, Penn-Johnson).
Turnovers: 17 (Sanders 5, Franklin 3, Hunter 2, Koroma 2, Penn-Johnson 2, Fleming, Stevenson, Taylor).
Steals: 5 (Fleming 2, Sanders, Stevenson, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC DAVIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anigwe
|21
|1-6
|0-2
|5-7
|0
|3
|2
|Adebayo
|26
|5-5
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|11
|Beasley
|34
|3-8
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|13
|Johnson
|32
|9-18
|3-7
|1-3
|3
|4
|21
|Pepper
|33
|3-9
|8-12
|2-8
|2
|1
|14
|Milling
|25
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|3
|2
|Rocak
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|2
|2
|DeBruhl
|8
|0-2
|0-1
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Lose
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|16-28
|15-27
|8
|18
|65
Percentages: FG .426, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Beasley 3-6, Anigwe 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Lose 0-1, Milling 0-1, Pepper 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Anigwe 2, Johnson 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 4, Beasley 3, Anigwe, Milling, Pepper, Rocak).
Steals: 8 (Johnson 4, Pepper 2, Adebayo, Milling).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cal Poly
|29
|34
|—
|63
|UC Davis
|20
|45
|—
|65
A_1,780 (7,600).
