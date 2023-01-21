FGFTReb
CAL POLYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Koroma166-70-11-30414
Stevenson344-105-60-60414
Fleming181-30-01-2142
Sanders331-84-43-6336
Taylor191-21-20-0143
Franklin292-31-22-3316
Hunter243-63-30-21410
Penn-Johnson184-40-01-4028
Haller50-10-01-2000
Prukop30-00-00-0020
Jory10-00-00-0000
Totals20022-4414-189-2892863

Percentages: FG .500, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Koroma 2-2, Franklin 1-1, Stevenson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Sanders 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Koroma 3, Stevenson 2, Franklin, Penn-Johnson).

Turnovers: 17 (Sanders 5, Franklin 3, Hunter 2, Koroma 2, Penn-Johnson 2, Fleming, Stevenson, Taylor).

Steals: 5 (Fleming 2, Sanders, Stevenson, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UC DAVISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anigwe211-60-25-7032
Adebayo265-51-22-30411
Beasley343-84-40-10113
Johnson329-183-71-33421
Pepper333-98-122-82114
Milling251-30-01-1232
Rocak161-20-03-3022
DeBruhl80-20-11-1100
Lose50-10-00-0000
Totals20023-5416-2815-2781865

Percentages: FG .426, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Beasley 3-6, Anigwe 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Lose 0-1, Milling 0-1, Pepper 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Anigwe 2, Johnson 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 4, Beasley 3, Anigwe, Milling, Pepper, Rocak).

Steals: 8 (Johnson 4, Pepper 2, Adebayo, Milling).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal Poly293463
UC Davis204565

A_1,780 (7,600).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you