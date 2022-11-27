SE MISSOURI (5-2)
Clark 3-10 0-0 8, N.Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Branson 4-8 4-4 12, Harris 4-11 7-10 16, Russell 5-14 5-5 16, Barnes 1-4 0-0 2, Larson 4-6 0-2 11, Smart 1-3 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 16-21 71.
UC DAVIS (5-2)
Anigwe 1-2 1-2 3, Adebayo 5-6 3-6 13, Beasley 3-9 1-2 8, T.Johnson 3-6 0-5 6, Pepper 10-20 6-7 30, Milling 3-8 0-0 9, Lose 1-2 0-1 2, Rocak 1-2 0-0 2, DeBruhl 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 27-57 11-24 73.
Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 7-19 (Larson 3-4, Clark 2-3, Harris 1-3, Russell 1-5, Barnes 0-1, Smart 0-1, Branson 0-2), UC Davis 8-21 (Pepper 4-8, Milling 3-8, Beasley 1-3, T.Johnson 0-1, Lose 0-1). Fouled Out_Russell, Anigwe. Rebounds_SE Missouri 30 (Branson 8), UC Davis 39 (T.Johnson, Rocak 8). Assists_SE Missouri 14 (Russell 4), UC Davis 13 (T.Johnson 4). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 21, UC Davis 23.
