FGFTReb
SE MISSOURIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clark313-100-01-3248
N.Johnson202-30-04-7024
Branson274-84-40-81312
Harris304-117-101-73116
Russell355-145-50-04516
Barnes181-40-00-0202
Larson184-60-20-30211
Smart151-30-00-1242
Mitchell60-00-00-1000
Totals20024-5916-216-30142171

Percentages: FG .407, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Larson 3-4, Clark 2-3, Harris 1-3, Russell 1-5, Barnes 0-1, Smart 0-1, Branson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Branson, Clark, Larson, N.Johnson, Smart).

Turnovers: 17 (Harris 5, Russell 3, Smart 3, Clark 2, N.Johnson 2, Barnes, Branson).

Steals: 14 (Harris 3, Smart 3, Barnes 2, Clark 2, Russell 2, Branson, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UC DAVISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anigwe121-21-20-3353
Adebayo285-63-62-31413
Beasley303-91-20-4238
T.Johnson253-60-51-8436
Pepper3410-206-71-52130
Milling243-80-00-1029
Lose171-20-14-6022
Rocak161-20-01-8012
DeBruhl140-20-10-1120
Totals20027-5711-249-39132373

Percentages: FG .474, FT .458.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Pepper 4-8, Milling 3-8, Beasley 1-3, Lose 0-1, T.Johnson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Pepper, Rocak).

Turnovers: 19 (Pepper 5, Lose 3, Milling 3, T.Johnson 3, Beasley 2, Anigwe, DeBruhl, Rocak).

Steals: 6 (Adebayo 2, Lose 2, Pepper 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

SE Missouri323971
UC Davis324173

.

