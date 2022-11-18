ARKANSAS ST. (2-2)
El-Sheikh 1-6 0-1 2, Nelson 1-4 0-0 2, Felts 1-7 1-2 4, Fields 8-15 9-13 25, Davis 2-5 0-0 4, Ford 4-9 1-2 10, Farrington 4-13 2-2 13, Lual 0-1 0-0 0, Boutayeb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 13-20 60.
UC DAVIS (3-1)
Anigwe 5-9 0-1 10, Adebayo 0-1 2-2 2, Beasley 6-10 0-1 15, Johnson 4-6 2-2 11, Pepper 4-11 0-0 12, Milling 2-7 0-0 6, DeBruhl 2-5 4-6 9, Lose 2-3 0-0 5, Rocak 1-1 3-6 5. Totals 26-53 11-18 75.
Halftime_UC Davis 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas St. 5-18 (Farrington 3-8, Ford 1-3, Felts 1-4, Davis 0-1, El-Sheikh 0-1, Lual 0-1), UC Davis 12-24 (Pepper 4-8, Beasley 3-5, Milling 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Lose 1-1, DeBruhl 1-3). Fouled Out_Davis, Johnson. Rebounds_Arkansas St. 31 (Nelson 8), UC Davis 39 (Pepper 11). Assists_Arkansas St. 7 (Nelson, Felts, Fields 2), UC Davis 22 (Milling, DeBruhl 6). Total Fouls_Arkansas St. 22, UC Davis 21. A_1,125 (7,600).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.