FGFTReb
ARKANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
El-Sheikh251-60-13-7032
Nelson221-40-03-8242
Felts281-71-20-1224
Fields378-159-131-72325
Davis132-50-02-3054
Ford354-91-20-01410
Farrington294-132-22-30113
Lual80-10-01-1000
Boutayeb30-00-00-1000
Totals20021-6013-2012-3172260

Percentages: FG .350, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Farrington 3-8, Ford 1-3, Felts 1-4, Davis 0-1, El-Sheikh 0-1, Lual 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (El-Sheikh 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Fields 5, El-Sheikh 3, Davis 2, Felts).

Steals: 9 (Fields 3, Nelson 2, Davis, El-Sheikh, Farrington, Felts).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UC DAVISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anigwe295-90-13-71210
Adebayo150-12-22-3122
Beasley296-100-10-31315
Johnson184-62-20-42511
Pepper354-110-01-113212
Milling302-70-01-4626
DeBruhl222-54-62-3629
Lose112-30-00-3115
Rocak111-13-61-1125
Totals20026-5311-1810-39222175

Percentages: FG .491, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Pepper 4-8, Beasley 3-5, Milling 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Lose 1-1, DeBruhl 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Anigwe 2, Milling 2, Adebayo, Lose, Pepper).

Turnovers: 16 (Pepper 4, Adebayo 3, Anigwe 3, Johnson 3, Beasley, DeBruhl, Milling).

Steals: 4 (Beasley, DeBruhl, Johnson, Pepper).

Technical Fouls: None.

Arkansas St.253560
UC Davis314475

A_1,125 (7,600).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

