|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|El-Sheikh
|25
|1-6
|0-1
|3-7
|0
|3
|2
|Nelson
|22
|1-4
|0-0
|3-8
|2
|4
|2
|Felts
|28
|1-7
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|4
|Fields
|37
|8-15
|9-13
|1-7
|2
|3
|25
|Davis
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|5
|4
|Ford
|35
|4-9
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|4
|10
|Farrington
|29
|4-13
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|13
|Lual
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Boutayeb
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-60
|13-20
|12-31
|7
|22
|60
Percentages: FG .350, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Farrington 3-8, Ford 1-3, Felts 1-4, Davis 0-1, El-Sheikh 0-1, Lual 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (El-Sheikh 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Fields 5, El-Sheikh 3, Davis 2, Felts).
Steals: 9 (Fields 3, Nelson 2, Davis, El-Sheikh, Farrington, Felts).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC DAVIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anigwe
|29
|5-9
|0-1
|3-7
|1
|2
|10
|Adebayo
|15
|0-1
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|Beasley
|29
|6-10
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|3
|15
|Johnson
|18
|4-6
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|5
|11
|Pepper
|35
|4-11
|0-0
|1-11
|3
|2
|12
|Milling
|30
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|6
|2
|6
|DeBruhl
|22
|2-5
|4-6
|2-3
|6
|2
|9
|Lose
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|5
|Rocak
|11
|1-1
|3-6
|1-1
|1
|2
|5
|Totals
|200
|26-53
|11-18
|10-39
|22
|21
|75
Percentages: FG .491, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Pepper 4-8, Beasley 3-5, Milling 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Lose 1-1, DeBruhl 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Anigwe 2, Milling 2, Adebayo, Lose, Pepper).
Turnovers: 16 (Pepper 4, Adebayo 3, Anigwe 3, Johnson 3, Beasley, DeBruhl, Milling).
Steals: 4 (Beasley, DeBruhl, Johnson, Pepper).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Arkansas St.
|25
|35
|—
|60
|UC Davis
|31
|44
|—
|75
A_1,125 (7,600).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.