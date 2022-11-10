CAL MARITIME (0-1)
Cole 1-2 1-2 3, Nwoko 2-6 0-0 5, Pennington 3-9 0-0 7, Jones 3-8 6-6 12, Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, Adderly 6-10 0-0 15, Wight 2-5 2-4 8, Kelly 1-3 0-2 2, DJ.Henry 2-3 1-2 5, Nicandro 0-2 0-0 0, Macayan 0-0 0-0 0, Rentsch 0-0 0-0 0, Corona 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 10-16 59.
UC DAVIS (2-0)
Anigwe 5-8 3-4 13, Beasley 2-9 0-0 5, Johnson 7-12 4-8 20, Milling 6-11 0-0 13, Manu 3-4 1-3 7, Lose 1-8 1-2 3, DeBruhl 3-5 2-2 9, Mani 4-7 2-2 11, De.Henry 3-4 0-0 6, Rocak 1-3 1-1 3, Lambey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-71 14-22 90.
Halftime_UC Davis 43-26. 3-Point Goals_Cal Maritime 7-11 (Adderly 3-4, Wight 2-3, Pennington 1-1, Nwoko 1-2, Taylor 0-1), UC Davis 6-18 (Johnson 2-2, DeBruhl 1-2, Mani 1-2, Beasley 1-4, Milling 1-4, Anigwe 0-1, Lose 0-3). Rebounds_Cal Maritime 22 (Adderly 5), UC Davis 45 (Beasley 9). Assists_Cal Maritime 9 (Jones 4), UC Davis 17 (DeBruhl 6). Total Fouls_Cal Maritime 18, UC Davis 16. A_698 (7,600).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.