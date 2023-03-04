FGFTReb
CS BAKERSFIELDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collum326-218-90-41420
Henson181-80-00-3142
Smith345-112-44-80212
McGhee321-10-00-2032
Reynolds320-30-00-2220
Gaskin250-10-00-3210
Panopio233-72-21-6108
Hunter40-10-00-0020
Totals20016-5312-155-2871844

Percentages: FG .302, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 0-10, .000 (Hunter 0-1, Collum 0-2, Panopio 0-2, Reynolds 0-2, Henson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Henson, Smith).

Turnovers: 11 (Smith 5, Henson 2, Reynolds 2, Collum, McGhee).

Steals: 9 (Gaskin 4, Reynolds 2, McGhee, Panopio, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UC IRVINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler131-31-20-3224
Leuchten233-52-20-7008
Baker303-80-00-3207
Davis301-102-30-2214
Ujadughele120-01-20-0211
Tillis232-42-20-5146
Crockrell191-20-00-1522
Keeler191-11-20-3033
Hohn185-81-10-10115
Henry71-10-00-1002
Hutchison50-00-00-2010
McBirney-Griffin10-00-00-2000
Totals20018-4210-140-30141552

Percentages: FG .429, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Hohn 4-6, Butler 1-3, Baker 1-4, Tillis 0-2, Davis 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Keeler, Leuchten).

Turnovers: 17 (Crockrell 4, Davis 4, Leuchten 4, Baker, Butler, Hutchison, McBirney-Griffin, Tillis).

Steals: 2 (Butler, Tillis).

Technical Fouls: None.

CS Bakersfield182644
UC Irvine292352

A_2,803 (4,984).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you