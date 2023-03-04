|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS BAKERSFIELD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collum
|32
|6-21
|8-9
|0-4
|1
|4
|20
|Henson
|18
|1-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|2
|Smith
|34
|5-11
|2-4
|4-8
|0
|2
|12
|McGhee
|32
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Reynolds
|32
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Gaskin
|25
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|0
|Panopio
|23
|3-7
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|0
|8
|Hunter
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-53
|12-15
|5-28
|7
|18
|44
Percentages: FG .302, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 0-10, .000 (Hunter 0-1, Collum 0-2, Panopio 0-2, Reynolds 0-2, Henson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Henson, Smith).
Turnovers: 11 (Smith 5, Henson 2, Reynolds 2, Collum, McGhee).
Steals: 9 (Gaskin 4, Reynolds 2, McGhee, Panopio, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC IRVINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|13
|1-3
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|4
|Leuchten
|23
|3-5
|2-2
|0-7
|0
|0
|8
|Baker
|30
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|7
|Davis
|30
|1-10
|2-3
|0-2
|2
|1
|4
|Ujadughele
|12
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|1
|Tillis
|23
|2-4
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|4
|6
|Crockrell
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|2
|2
|Keeler
|19
|1-1
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|3
|Hohn
|18
|5-8
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|15
|Henry
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Hutchison
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|McBirney-Griffin
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-42
|10-14
|0-30
|14
|15
|52
Percentages: FG .429, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Hohn 4-6, Butler 1-3, Baker 1-4, Tillis 0-2, Davis 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Keeler, Leuchten).
Turnovers: 17 (Crockrell 4, Davis 4, Leuchten 4, Baker, Butler, Hutchison, McBirney-Griffin, Tillis).
Steals: 2 (Butler, Tillis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|CS Bakersfield
|18
|26
|—
|44
|UC Irvine
|29
|23
|—
|52
A_2,803 (4,984).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.