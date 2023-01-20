|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAWAII
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hepa
|36
|7-13
|0-0
|2-10
|1
|2
|17
|da Silva
|22
|2-4
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|4
|5
|Avea
|37
|3-9
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|9
|Coleman
|38
|3-8
|7-7
|0-0
|4
|3
|13
|McClanahan
|33
|5-10
|4-5
|1-3
|4
|2
|14
|Riley
|20
|2-8
|3-6
|4-7
|0
|3
|8
|Jackson
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Seck
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-56
|15-20
|9-30
|12
|18
|68
Percentages: FG .411, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hepa 3-6, Avea 3-7, Riley 1-3, Jackson 0-1, McClanahan 0-1, Coleman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Avea 2, Coleman 2, Hepa 2, Riley 2, da Silva 2, McClanahan, Seck).
Steals: 2 (Coleman 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC IRVINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McBirney-Griffin
|19
|4-7
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|4
|11
|Tillis
|26
|2-5
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|6
|Baker
|27
|7-11
|3-3
|3-10
|3
|0
|17
|Crockrell
|24
|4-4
|0-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|8
|Davis
|29
|6-14
|5-5
|0-0
|0
|1
|18
|Hohn
|16
|3-9
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|9
|Keeler
|16
|1-3
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|5
|3
|Ujadughele
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|0
|Butler
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Henry
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Welling
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-59
|15-19
|9-31
|9
|20
|76
Percentages: FG .492, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Hohn 1-4, Tillis 1-4, Davis 1-6, Butler 0-1, McBirney-Griffin 0-1, Baker 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Keeler, McBirney-Griffin).
Turnovers: 9 (Baker 2, Davis 2, Hohn 2, Keeler 2, Tillis).
Steals: 5 (Baker 2, Hohn, Keeler, McBirney-Griffin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hawaii
|27
|41
|—
|68
|UC Irvine
|35
|41
|—
|76
A_2,223 (4,984).
