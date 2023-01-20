FGFTReb
HAWAIIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hepa367-130-02-101217
da Silva222-41-21-6145
Avea373-90-01-4139
Coleman383-87-70-04313
McClanahan335-104-51-34214
Riley202-83-64-7038
Jackson91-40-00-0112
Seck50-00-00-0000
Totals20023-5615-209-30121868

Percentages: FG .411, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hepa 3-6, Avea 3-7, Riley 1-3, Jackson 0-1, McClanahan 0-1, Coleman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Avea 2, Coleman 2, Hepa 2, Riley 2, da Silva 2, McClanahan, Seck).

Steals: 2 (Coleman 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UC IRVINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McBirney-Griffin194-73-41-31411
Tillis262-51-22-5136
Baker277-113-33-103017
Crockrell244-40-20-2318
Davis296-145-50-00118
Hohn163-92-21-5019
Keeler161-31-11-2053
Ujadughele140-10-01-2140
Butler131-20-00-2012
Henry111-20-00-0002
Welling50-10-00-0000
Totals20029-5915-199-3192076

Percentages: FG .492, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Hohn 1-4, Tillis 1-4, Davis 1-6, Butler 0-1, McBirney-Griffin 0-1, Baker 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Keeler, McBirney-Griffin).

Turnovers: 9 (Baker 2, Davis 2, Hohn 2, Keeler 2, Tillis).

Steals: 5 (Baker 2, Hohn, Keeler, McBirney-Griffin).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hawaii274168
UC Irvine354176

A_2,223 (4,984).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you